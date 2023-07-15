Home page World

Not only does the heat make people sweat, dogs pant too. It’s good that TikTok has a few tips up its sleeve so that four-legged friends can still have a nice summer.

The days between July 23rd and August 23rd are colloquially called “dog days”, but actually have nothing to do with the domestic animals, but with the constellation of the Greater Dog, which gives its name to this time, with often hot days. Nevertheless, it is important to take precautions for dogs when temperatures are high.

Some content creators share tips on TikTok on how to do this:

1. Schedule walks in the morning and evening hours

It is cooler in the mornings and evenings than in the blazing midday heat. At best, you go for a walk in the woods, it’s more shady there than in the fields or on the open road.

2. When it’s hot, give dogs time to think things through instead of exercise

According to this TikToker, it works wonderfully, for example by playing hide and seek.

3. Get a dog pool or go swimming in nature

A dog mom recommends stand-up paddling with her four-legged friend. If it gets too warm for him, he can just jump into the water. Of course you should test beforehand whether your own dog likes water at all.

4. Prepare dog ice cream and other cool snacks

In general, a dog needs a lot of fresh water, especially in summer. In addition, you can do him a favor with chilled snacks, such as frozen carrots. Other TikTokers report that their four-legged friends like to eat ice cubes. Dog ice cream is also really popular.

5. Regular grooming

This is important in general, but especially so in summer: the more air that comes into contact with the dog’s skin, the better it can regulate its temperature. According to this TikToker, brushing off excess fur is enough, because the outer coat protects the dog from heat and should therefore not be clipped.

6. Protect paws

Many dog ​​owners take care of their dog’s paws year-round by trimming overly long fur to prevent knots and felt. Or they wipe their paws once after the walk to remove dirt. But this dog mom has an extra summer hack: Applying a moisturizing balm to their paws is said to help protect dry skin from cracking or burning, especially on city dogs who run on hot pavement.

7. Sunscreen for four-legged friends too

According to this TikTok, just like humans, dogs also get painful sunburns and even skin cancer from too much sun exposure, especially on the muzzle and in the ears. Dog breeds that have little or thin fur are said to be particularly affected. This dog owner therefore recommends animal-friendly sunscreen.