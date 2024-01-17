The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a woman who threatened a man with committing a felony against him must pay him an amount of 7,000 dirhams, as compensation for the moral damages he suffered.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a woman in which he demanded that she be obligated to pay him compensation in the amount of 51 thousand dirhams for the damages he suffered, while obliging her to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit and attorney’s fees, indicating that the defendant threatened to commit a felony against him, and she was convicted for that incident according to a criminal ruling. While the defendant submitted a reply memorandum in which she maintained that the accusation was malicious, indicating that the plaintiff was the one who assaulted her, demanding that the case be referred for investigation to prove that incident, in addition to the absence of harm caused to the plaintiff. For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that what is clear from the papers is that the defendant was convicted of the charge of threatening the plaintiff, and that the unlawful act at issue in this ruling was the one relied upon by the plaintiff in his present lawsuit. Therefore, with regard to the common issue between the two lawsuits, he possesses the validity of the res judicata before the court. This court.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that what is established from reviewing the criminal ruling is that the defendant was convicted, and the plaintiff suffered moral damage, represented by a state of fear and panic, and there was a causal relationship between the error and the damage, so the defendant is legally obligated to compensate the plaintiff for those damages, and the court ruled. By obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 7,000 dirhams, while requiring her to pay fees and expenses, and rejected all other requests.