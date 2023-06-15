FromJana Stabener close

France wants to become less dependent on China for medicines. Germany is also dependent on supplies from other countries for many products.

Germany’s dependence on foreign trade is great – noisy Pay According to the Federal Statistical Office, Germany imported goods worth over 300 billion euros in 2022, while exports were around 260 billion euros. The most important trading partner country is China, from where in 2023 goods worth around 192 billion euros imported became.

But in which areas is Germany actually dependent on other countries? Here are seven products that we would probably be stuck with without imports.

1. Medication

A pharmacist takes a pack of medication from a drawer in a pharmacy. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

In the past few months, there have been repeated shortages of medicines, for example antibiotics, which are mainly used in India and China today manufactured become. In order to prevent such drug shortages in the future, France wants to focus more on domestic production. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 that production of around 50 essential medicines, for which the company is heavily dependent on imports from non-European countries, is to be transferred to France.

Germany, which imported pharmaceutical and similar products worth around 83 billion euros in 2022, also wants to introduce new regulations to counter supply bottlenecks. Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) plans to allow manufacturers to charge higher sales prices for children’s medicines in Germany, so that deliveries to Germany are more worthwhile. In principle, there is also an obligation to store important medicines for several months. In the case of antibiotics, manufacturers who produce active ingredients in Europe should be given a greater say.

2. Electronic Devices

Laptops, smartphones and the like mostly come from China. © Mint Images/IMago

The German economy is particularly dependent on China for some product groups Institute for the World Economy (IfW). These include laptops (import share 80 percent in 2021) and mobile phones (68 percent).

3. Semiconductors in computer chips

An open smartphone lies in front of an LED wall showing a chip. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa/symbol picture

Like many others, Germany is not dependent on China, but on Taiwan when it comes to semiconductors. That’s why Taiwan so important to the world economy, and a conflict between China and Taiwan would have enormous repercussions. Because semiconductors are the main components of microchips, which are found in almost all technical devices. From smartphones and laptops (see above) to cars, televisions and weapons, the chips are in almost everything.

In order to reduce dependencies, the USA and the EU want to build new chip factories. The latter provides a total of 43 billion euros for this purpose.

4. Textile products

Germany imports many clothes and fabrics from abroad. © Wolfgang Maria Weber / IMAGO

Germany is not only really good at exporting old clothes (one reason out of seven why donating clothes is really problematic), but according to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK) is also the fourth best when it comes to importing textiles (behind the USA, Vietnam and China). Data from the IfW show that Germany’s share of imports of so-called “spun fabrics” was 69 percent in 2021. According to the Federal Statistical Office, Germany imported clothing and textiles worth around 57 billion euros in 2022.

5. Oil, Natural Gas and Coal

Germany is dependent on oil, natural gas and coal from other countries for its energy supply. © Michael Gstettenbauer/Imago

Germany imported oil, natural gas and coal worth around 13 billion euros in 2022. The Ukraine war and the sanctions against Russia showed how dependent we were on Russian gas. Imports of Russian crude oil and natural gas fell from 2.2 billion euros in February 2022 to just 4.2 million euros in February 2023 (-99.8 percent), imports of coke oven and petroleum products fell from 353 million euros 30 million euros (-91.4 percent), coal imports fell from 347 million euros to 26 million euros (-92.5 percent). To this end, Germany is now entering into an energy partnership with Qatar, for example.

6. Rare earths, ores and metals

The ore coltan (also called coltan), whose main deposit is in Central Africa and from which the metal tantalum (Ta) is primarily extracted. © Imago

Germany is particularly dependent on other countries for raw materials such as mineral raw materials such as rare earths found in ore deposits and metals. BDI President Siegfried Russwurm warned at the Raw Materials Congress that they are needed for the automotive industry, for the energy transition and digitization German wave reported. China has a monopoly on the mining of rare earths, which could become a problem with technological change.

7. Agricultural Products

Agriculture plays a subordinate role in the German economy – many foods are imported from abroad. © IMAGO/A. Hartl

Germany imported agricultural and hunting products worth 37 billion euros in 2022. No wonder, because the share of agriculture in the German gross domestic product (GDP) is only about 0.8 percent. Fewer fields are used for growing food in Germany than in 2000. At the same time, the number of areas abroad on which food is grown and then imported to Germany has increased. “Germany is dependent on agricultural fields abroad,” is the headline World 2013 on this subject.

This list is not in chronological order and does not claim to be complete*

