From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Last year was full of bad news. BuzzFeed News Germany has hope for the new year.

Well, did you slide in well or did you tumble down? How do you feel when you think about 2024? According to a Forsa survey Young people are mostly positive about the future. We think this is a good approach.

Instead of focusing on fears, we present our political wishes for the new year. Maybe not all of them are realistic. But hope dies last:

1. Less anti-Semitism

The war in Israel fueled anti-Semitism in 2023. Jews in Germany were afraid to send their children to school. Israeli owners decided not to open their restaurants. Israeli flags were burned. There were calls for violence against Jews in chat groups. There were anti-Semitic calls from students at German universities.

We hope that anti-Semitism will decrease again in 2024. It can help that you outcall anti-Semitic slogans. The increased anti-Muslim hatred since the war in Israel should also come to an end.

2. Relegation of the AfD

Both Elections in Hesse and Bavaria also helped young people support the AfD to more power. The coming election in Saxony could increase the party's influence even further. The AfD is in the state according to an election survey by the opinion research institute Civey and the Saxon newspaper in front of the CDU. According to the survey, it came to 37 percent, the CDU to 33 percent.

According to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov, over half of Germans believe it is likely that the AfD will nominate a prime minister in 2024. At this point we remind you again, what voting AfD really feels like and who we give more influence to: Like a current one Constitutional protection report shows that every third party member is right-wing extremist.

Björn Höcke (left), probably the best-known representative of the right wing of the AfD and our hope for 2024. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Jacob Schröter/ Westend61/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

3. Rethink migration

No other topic was as politically present in 2023 as migration. Members of the CDU and AfD called for tougher treatment of refugees, which sometimes turned into incitement. Even the Greens and the SPD voted for the EU asylum reform, which allows refugees to be held in prison-like conditions at the EU's external borders. This also reflects the spirit of the times among young people. According to a YouGov survey, more than half of those aged 18 to 29 want fewer refugees to be allowed into the country.

The exclusionary mood does not stop among migrants already living here. CDU chairman Friedrich Merz called young people with a migration background “little pashas”. Merz is known for failing himself with borderline statements. We hope this will end in 2024.

4. Better prosecution of sexual crimes

In 2023, the SPD introduced a legislative proposal that gives hope: Significant verbal sexual harassment should therefore become a criminal offense. Sayings like “Hey sweetie” or “hot ass” could then have consequences. So far this only applies to physical harassment, for example when someone touches your butt.

In Germany, when it comes to rape, “no means no”. Anyone who defends themselves and is ignored can sue. In 14 other states, however, the law states “yes means yes”: both parties must expressly consent to the sexual act. Only then is it consensual and not rape. The EU is therefore planning a reform of sexual criminal law that would make “yes means yes” binding for all EU states.

The German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) opposed this in 2023. The law cannot come into force in the EU without Germany's consent.

5. More diversity and equality

With your The book “Cancel White Feminism” features author Sibel Schickthat gender injustice is not the biggest problem. When we call for equal rights, we often forget that white women are privileged – simply because of the color of their skin. People of color, on the other hand, are even less heard in politics and society, regardless of their gender.

6. Greater climate awareness

2023 was the warmest year on record. In the last few days there have been floods in several regions – this is also a climate problem that you are already noticing in Germany. Nevertheless, the Last Generation's actions are met with counter-violence. There seems to be a lack of deeper awareness that something needs to change.

When it's damn cold outside, it might seem like a strange wish, but still: Please, 2024, be a few degrees colder. And so that this can come true: Please, dear traffic light, work harder to combat the climate crisis.

7. Digitalized Germany

The e-prescription, which came into force on January 1st, is a start. More has to happen before Germany finally becomes a digital country. Schools in particular that still have overhead projectors will have to catch up in 2024. The School digital pact, which is intended to help students until the end of 2024could be the key to this.