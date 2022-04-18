This summer, are you planning to move to Atlanta? Well, if yes, you have made the right decision! Atlanta has a lot of reasons to attract people from all parts of the USA. It is the capital of the U.S. state of Georgia and is known for its extensive geographical area and exploding population. Atlanta is home to more than 5 million residents in the city.

The city is engrossed with arts, festivals, cuisines, and music, making Atlanta the best choice to reside. It is also known for its crucial role in the civil war and the civil rights movement during the middle of the twentieth century. The city is also renowned for being the home of the great Martin Luther King Jr.

Here are the top 7 things you should know before finding rooms for rent in Atlanta –

Neighborhood

Knowing about the neighborhoods of the city you are planning to move to is of utmost importance. Atlanta is a varied city geographically, architecturally, economically, and demographically. There are many alternatives to pick from when determining where to reside, with a downtown center and several suburbs.

This city is filled with grocery stores, medical facilities, job opportunities, educational facilities, etc. There are more than 250 neighborhoods to choose from in Atlanta city. Buckhead Village, Westview, east Atlanta, knight park, Piedmont Heights, and Underwood Hills are a few areas you can consider moving to.

Cost of living in Atlanta

Atlanta is a metropolitan city that still offers cheaper stay options. Whether you plan to rent a room in Atlanta or buy a property there, The cost of living in Atlanta is still economical compared to other cities in the USA. Average one-bedroom apartments on rent cost around $1100, and a two-bedroom apartment costs around $1200 a month. Finding a roommate in Atlanta is a better option for a bachelor if you wish to split your expenses.

Property rates fell by 3 % last year. Therefore, unlike other major cities like New York, Atlanta is still cheaper.

Pleasant weather

Summers in Atlanta are considerably hot and humid. You would observe temperatures exceeding 90 degrees Fahrenheit in a day which then cools down to 70 degrees Fahrenheit in the evening. If you like warm climates, then Atlanta is a city for you. To get rid of the humidity, you can find a swimming pool around the city and dive right into it, which is completely normal in Atlanta. Winters are not so harsh, and you may see snow more often than not. It is better to take work-offs in case of snowfalls because Atlanta shuts down immediately after a modest snowfall.

Boosting the economy and job opportunities

Atlanta is home to companies like Coca-cola, Home Depot, Delta Airlines, UPS, etc. There are 300 plus startups operational in the city. You would never get scared of a lack of job opportunities here. Atlanta’s healthcare and higher education industries also offer significant job opportunities. Because of the variety of businesses and potential employment, the market is wide open for numerous career routes to be pursued.

A study revealed the growth in job opportunities to be more than 40 percent in the upcoming future. With 2.97 percent job growth, Atlanta was named one of Forbes’ list of the Best Big Cities For Jobs.

The Georgia Department of Economic Development has also designated Atlanta as an “Entrepreneur Friendly” city. As a bonus, Atlanta’s stronghold in higher education ensures that the IT industry is flooded with new talent.

ITP and OTP

If you’re planning to move to the city of Atlanta, the first thing that you must know about is ITP and OTP. The acronyms ITP and OTP stand for ‘Inside and Outside the Perimeter’, respectively. These regions are marked by their geographical boundaries. OTP is a suburban area and more family-friendly.

If you are a youngster and love city life, you should consider staying in ITP. You can also find top-class entertainment means and restaurants with vibrant cultural diversity. ITP and OTP are significantly different from one another. Deciding which lifestyle you want to adopt is essential to finding the most suitable stay option for you in Atlanta.

Delicious Cuisines

If you are a food lover, you will get excited to try Atlanta’s cuisine. Reconsider your most preferred food destination globally because Atlanta will soon become your new favorite gourmet destination. The greatest classic southern cuisine may be found here. You will encounter flavors that you have yet to explore no matter where you reside in the city.

New residents will want to dine at as many places as they can since the southern style of cooking is mixed with fresh-caught seafood and cosmopolitan spices. The Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta is known for its upscale dining restaurants and amazing eatery corners. Long-time classics and urban eateries may be found throughout Midtown. If you want to try exotic cuisine, such as Ethiopian food, head to Buford Highway.

A blend of Art, Music, and Vibrant Festivals

Atlanta is home to many year-round events covering cuisine, art, and literature. In Piedmont Park or Downtown Atlanta, there’s always some recreational event. Aside from rap, hip-hop, and R&B, Atlanta is home to a world-class Symphony and Opera. Year-round, the center for Puppetry Arts attracts communities to its family-friendly shows.

There’s also a museum with approximately 5,000 puppets and antiques on the premises. Atlanta is a city that loves hosting events and bringing people together. The city’s culture includes listening to live music at concerts, eating delicious food, drinking local beers, and admiring art.

The Bottom Line!

Although the traffic is stressful and the summers are extremely hot and humid in Atlanta, people prefer to relocate here because of the wonderful opportunities. The city is diverse in terms of culture and art. Atlanta is a great place to move to if you are passionate about art and music. Along with the never-ending recreational activities and employment opportunities, the cost of living in Atlanta is cheaper, making it one of the best cities to move in with your roommates!