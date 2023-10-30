Home page World

From: Friederike Hilz

Deutsche Bahn wants to ensure better mobile phone reception on its trains. Is the future of rail transport not as bleak as we think?

The mobile phone network in Germany is still very expandable in many places, which you probably notice again and again, especially when traveling by train. So that you don’t have to respond to every message on the train, admittedly You have to rely on shaky Wi-Fi on the trainDeutsche Bahn (DB) wants to rework the windows in ICE and IC carriages.

Until now, a thin metal layer on the glass blocks light, but also cell phone signals. To change that, a pattern will be worked into the metal of around 70,000 windows in 3,300 wagons so that the signals come directly into the train and you can finally have reception while traveling.

Although we are at BuzzFeed News Germany us gladly make fun of Deutsche Bahn with memes: News like this gives hope that Deutsche Bahn won’t have to be sidelined after all. Just like these six other things:

Not everything is bad at Deutsche Bahn. © Arnulf Hettrich/IMAGO

1. Social media

To be honest: If Deutsche Bahn was as good everywhere as it is on its social media channels, it would be virtually unbeatable.

2. Family area

Traveling with children is about as relaxing as looking after a bag of fleas and the more there are, the more stressful it becomes. (Hazel Brugger is still looking forward to her second child more than her first.) It is much more pleasant for parents in the DB than in a cramped car. In the family area with, among other things, toddler compartments, seat reservations for the whole family, game tickets and children’s worlds, traveling with the kids is more relaxed and even fun.

3. Veggie currywurst

Where are the vegetarians and vegans among us? Unless you’re cooking at home, it can be quite difficult to find something tasty. The DB is moving with the times and now offers vegan currywurst on a permanent basis – even if the guests don’t care. This means that vegetarian and vegan passengers can eat something other than vegetable sticks on train journeys.

4. The idea train

OK, The train of ideas itself was perhaps not exactly a crazy idea. But it shows us that Deutsche Bahn tries (at least sometimes) to implement the wishes of passengers. If she could do this a little faster and more efficiently, the world would be perfect.

5. The Robo-Dog

In September, Deutsche Bahn introduced its creepy robo-dog “Spot” on Instagram. He’s actually supposed to do some maintenance work at DB Cargo, but he does BuzzFeed News Germany has a few other suggestions on how the robot dog could also be helpful in DB passenger transport. Imagine how cool it would be if the robo-dog brought you coffee…

6. DB employees

Let’s face it, working with customers is sometimes stressful and tiring – our author had her own experiences with this in the supermarket. At Deutsche Bahn, the employees are often a ray of hope and manage to make the journey as pleasant as possible for the guests. Just like a train conductor in a really good mood who was one of ours during the train journey BuzzFeed-Colleagues made really cheerful announcements and treated the passengers incredibly warmly.

