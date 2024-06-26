Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Somali army announced the killing of 7 members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist militia linked to Al-Qaeda in a planned military operation carried out by army forces in Galgadud Governorate in central Somalia.

The Somali news agency “Sona” reported that the military operation took place in the “Ali Atuli” area, 33 kilometers east of the city of “Ail Tir,” during which the military equipment they were in possession of was seized.

The agency quoted a military source as saying: “The army received information that terrorist elements were holed up in the area, and as a result of that information, the forces moved to implement the planned operation.”