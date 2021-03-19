Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment clarified that there are 7 symptoms indicating that the palm is infected with the red weevil insect, in the event that no control measures are taken in advance, including: yellowing of the color of the wicker palm fronds, its dryness and the frowning of the fronds, withering in the crown area of ​​the palm, and also noticing the presence of holes or tunnels in the stem And the bases of the fronds, as a result of feeding the larvae on the vascular tissues of the tree, and seeing sawdust at the hole, caused by the larva in the bases of distress, and the discharge of sticky secretions that change color, white to brown, or brownish-brown with an unpleasant odor, and the sound of the insect can be heard and seen with the naked eye.

Engineer Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Agricultural Development and Health Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said: The Ministry attaches special importance to the palm tree through a number of initiatives and programs directed to this tree and its protection from the red weevil insect, which is considered the most important and most dangerous pest in the country, due to its rapid spread and its negative effects. On the quantity and quality of production, leading to the final elimination of the affected trees.

Insect control

Engineer Muhammad Al-Dhanhani added: The Ministry is implementing an integrated management approach to combat the red palm weevil insect, and it includes several axes to verify the control of the epidemic of this insect, and the first axis is to issue quarantine and regulatory legislation to enhance biosecurity, and not to allow the import of palms from any of the countries in which it is registered. Infection with the red palm weevil pest, unless the seedlings were produced according to tissue culture, and treated in the country of origin by one of the disinfection methods that ensure that they are free from all pests, and that they are accompanied by a phytosanitary certificate from the competent authority in the country of origin proving this, and upon arrival in the country the seedlings consignment is examined for examination Exactly by the agricultural engineer concerned with agricultural quarantine at border crossings to verify that they are free of pests, and samples are sent to the laboratory in case of need to verify that they are free from pests and to comply with the legislation issued, and it is prohibited to import date palm and semi-palmate family plants from any country, and in case they are consignment. Seedlings do not comply with the conditions of agricultural quarantine, the consignment is returned to the exporter or destroyed in cooperation with the competent authorities and at the expense of the importer, to ensure non-entry The insect to the state.

Mohammed Al-Dhanhani

He pointed out that Federal Law No. 5 of 1979 and its amendments regarding agricultural quarantine had been issued, Ministerial Resolution No. 824 of 2015 regarding the annex to quarantine and non-quarantine pests that are subject to regulations regarding the regulation of palm import, and Ministerial Resolution No. 417 of 2019. In the matter of regulating the import of palm trees, the “early reporting of biosecurity” system was launched, which allows farmers and the public to report the red palm weevil in all agriculture.

“Our Nakheel Initiative”

As for the second axis, it came during the launch of the “Our Palm Initiative” in 2012 in the northern regions, which aims to enhance the application of the principles of integrated management to combat palm pests, through the application of an integrated package of procedures and measures, and the use of the latest systems and technologies in the detection and control of the pest, which includes the use of “Pheromone” and “optical” traps, preventive spraying with safe pesticides, and curative spraying to treat damaged trees, as well as control of other pests that cause increased infestation, such as excavators. Al-Dhanhani emphasized that the other and important axis is an indicative one, aiming to raise awareness among farmers of the danger of the insect, and the importance of combating it through the various agricultural operations of date palms (digging, removing offshoots, and removing weeds, “in order to reach global levels in controlling this pest, and enhancing the economic contribution To cultivate date palms, produce dates and the industries associated with it in the domestic product, and enhance their role in diversifying sources of income, by improving the quality of the product, in addition to providing inputs for palm production through the production requirements program, which includes organic fertilizers, chemical fertilizers, and control materials at half the price.

first appearance

Al-Dhanhani said: According to international reports, the insect was recorded for the first time in tropical Asia, which is the epicenter of the spread of infection at the international level, and the first case was discovered in the country in 1986, pointing out that the process of discovering the insect infection in the early stages is difficult, because there is no Symptoms of a distinct external phenomenon on the tree, especially since the insect lives inside the tree, and therefore the Ministry has worked to introduce early detection techniques, including the use of specialized traps as a means to detect the insect, and train farmers to use traps and periodic monitoring of the insect, and control it as quickly as possible, to reduce the rate of infection .

The period of reproduction

The Director of the Agricultural Development and Health Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment explained that the insect can be monitored and observed throughout the year, but there are two periods that are considered the peak activity of the insect, from November to January, and from May to June of each year, in which focus is placed on controlling the insect to keep it within Acceptable infection rates, in a manner that does not constitute economic damage to production.

Pheromone traps

Engineer Muhammad Al-Dhanhani mentioned that the ministry has put in place a number of indicative measures to help farmers, to limit the spread of this insect and reduce its infection rate, and the first of these measures is periodic monitoring, detection of the insect using “pheromone” traps, and sensory detection by examining trees, and noting Any visible signs of injury and contact with the guide if required, and the procedures include interest in applying sound agricultural practices to contribute to the reduction of the pest, the first of which is to ensure that palm seedlings and seedlings are obtained from reliable sources, free from infection, and then carry out the necessary field operations to remove weeds. Irrigation, balanced fertilization, implementation of planting operations on specified dates, not making wounds in trees, disposing of dead trees and offspring, and implementing prevention, control and treatment programs recommended by the Ministry through the guides present in the regions.