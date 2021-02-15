One of the elements that I like the most about the ISPO (the largest international fair for outdoor sports) are the novelties that are presented in the field of technology. Not only because of how surprising they are, but because of the direction that they indicate that sports activity will take in the future, and how they will influence our lives. These electronic innovations will break all the glass ceilings that technique and physical preparation cannot overcome and will make their users better prepared and safer athletes to reach new limits. Here are seven devices that have caught my attention the most of the ISPO 2021 edition.

Avalanche Direct Voice Transceiver Ortovox

Ortovox Diract Voice avalanche transceiver.

Searching for an avalanche victim can be very stressful, especially in the rugged terrain that remains after a major snowfall. Timing is of the essence, most victims die of suffocation or trauma, so seconds can be the difference. Ortovox has released this device that guides rescuers with clear and direct spoken instructions, and that gains time with respect to the current receivers where visual signals are consulted and combined with the use of the probe. For the brand “a quantum leap that dramatically accelerates the search.” Available October 2021. PVP 330 €

Electra mask Out Of

Out Of Electra Mask.

Going from shady areas to sunny areas quickly is common when skiing. With Electra the filter of the glasses adapts quickly to light conditions so that the athlete does not lose the visual connection with the terrain and the environment and ski more safely. The digital mask works through an LCD screen with a sensor chip and a solar panel that recharges the battery. Reaction latency can be customized to the sensitivity of each user. PVP € 429

Anti-sting Heit_it de Kamedi

Heit_it anti-bite by Kamedi.

A curious little device that relieves mosquito and insect bites that can attack during stays outdoors. The device is connected to the mobile’s charging port and then applied to the affected area. East warms the bite for immediate relief. The program warns the user about the end of the treatment. The working principle of hyperthermia for the treatment of itching and pain works by briefly heating the skin to which the nerves react. Based on the current state of research, it is assumed that this reduces the transmission of stimuli. I wish I had one of these on a river hike in the summer of Finnish Lapland. RRP € 9.95 (Apple) / € 29.95 (Android)

Climbax, analyzer for climbers Mammut

Climbax, Mammut climber analyzer.

Two bracelets that analyze the training and climbing of sport climbers. Both sensors record different parameters, such as height, movements, and differences in use between the left and right arms, which they then analyze so that the climber can improve in technique. The associated application allows the connection with other climbers and the digital visualization of the routes taken. Available summer 2021. RRP Not available

Smart mirror personal trainer at home IS GOING TO

Smart mirror personal trainer at home from VAHA.

In case the waves of Covid follow one another relentlessly and the most bizarre variants of the virus confine us back to home, this smart fitness mirror offers many high intensity cardio, strength, yoga, dance and flexibility workouts, as well as personal trainings through video calls in the mirror. As part of personal coaching, you can also get nutritional consultations with individual plans. And it also serves to dress properly. PVP 2.268 €

Bodyguard UV sunscreen Ajuma

Ajuma Bodyguard UV sunscreen.

A marathon through the desert? A day of windsurfing in Tarifa? A walk through the mountains on a cloudy day? Be very careful with the sun. This smart sensor does not act like a sunscreen with a protection factor. It actually measures UV exposure and displays current UV intensity, individual UV exposure and your personal UV dose in real time, as well as the remaining time you can stay in the sun without damage. It can be adjusted to the skin tone of each one and can be carried in the backpack or on the wrist. RRP Not available

Remote control sports ring ArcX

ArcX remote control sports ring.

Sometimes sports activities prevent the control of electronic devices that accompany the activity. The startup ArcX presents a new, discreet and safe remote control for electronic devices of all kinds, in the form of a simple ring on the finger. The devices connect via bluetooth to the ring and with a small joystick, which sits on an elastic adjustment rubber ring, they are intuitively controlled even when athletes are out of breath, sweaty or on the move. RRP Not available