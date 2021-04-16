A team of seven students at the Emirati school designed a swimming pool-cleaning robot, which can be controlled remotely using Wi-Fi technology, ensuring that the people who take on this task are not exposed to drowning.

Student Hamad Saeed said that he participated in the completion of the robot project with a number of his colleagues, and participated in it in the World Championship for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (First Global) hosted by Dubai last year, in which a large number of contestants from different countries participated, and a team won Emirates School Gold Award in it.

He added that the team that implemented the project consisted of seven students: Hamad Saeed, Abdullah Jawdat, Abd al-Rahman Abdullah, Ghazi Salem al-Sharif, Muhammad Yasser, Shawq Saeed Al-Dhanhani and Sheikha Ali Al-Suridi, and they spent more than 40 days training and preparing.

Saeed explained that the robot consists of aluminum, eight power generators and electronic devices, all connected to the control device via “Wi-Fi”, so that it is operated and controlled “remotely”, pointing out that the robot is distinguished from other water bodies cleaning devices by being faster than Other, and it can easily sort the extracted waste from the water. He stated that the team’s training helped them prepare theoretically and practically for the challenge in the championship, stressing that the quest to raise the name of the UAE in an international competition was their first motivation.

And he considered that the training they had helped them prepare the way for the global challenge.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

