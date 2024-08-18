The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has identified seven procedures for issuing a new work permit and a part-time work permit. This type of permit allows establishments registered with the Ministry to employ a worker under a part-time work contract, so that his working hours or working days are less than those of his counterparts who work full-time. The worker can work for more than one employer after obtaining a permit to do so from the Ministry..

The procedures specified by the Ministry include: First: logging in with the username and password or using the digital identity; Second: submitting the application through one of the service delivery channels; Third: referring the application electronically to the Ministry to verify that the conditions and documents are met; Fourth: in the event of deficiencies, the facility will be notified of the deficiencies to be completed; Fifth: in the event that the conditions and documents are met, approval will be given to issue a partial work permit; Sixth: the contract will be approved electronically if the permit application is approved; Seventh: paying the federal fees upon issuance of approval.

The required documents include a clear, colored personal photo with a white background, a copy of the passport including a valid residence permit, the approved job offer form issued by the Ministry and including the signatures of (the employer and the worker), and the educational certificate: clear and bearing the worker’s name (skill levels 1 and 2 require a university degree certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – skill levels 3 and 4 require a diploma or higher certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – skill level 5 requires a general secondary school certificate certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – from skill levels 6 to 9 no certificate is required), and the worker is not considered skilled if the monthly salary is less than 4000 dirhams in addition to the availability of the educational certificate.

Other required documents include a professional practice license issued by the competent authority, for example: Doctor, Nurse, etc. (practice license issued by the Ministry of Health and the Health Authority) / Teacher, Teaching Assistant, etc. (practice license issued by the Ministry of Education, Knowledge Authority (Dubai), Abu Dhabi Education Council, and Sharjah Education Council) / (Sports Coach, practice license issued by the Youth and Sports Authority) / Lawyer (practice license from the Ministry of Justice), and finally a no-objection certificate from the current employer.

The Ministry has adopted several conditions for obtaining a part-time work permit, namely that the worker’s age should not be less than (18) years, and that he/she meets the conditions stipulated in the applicable legislation in this regard, in specialized professions or any other jobs that require obtaining a license to practice the profession, and that the profession in which the worker will work for the employer is consistent with the activity of the establishment, and that the establishment’s license is valid and there are no violations that would lead to the suspension of its activity in accordance with the legal regulations, and that the request to issue the permit be submitted by the person legally authorized to sign on behalf of the establishment, and that the worker has a valid residence, and for those who have a work permit issued by the Ministry, and all skill levels and professions are allowed to obtain this type of permit in accordance with the conditions of the service, and insurance or bank guarantee is not required to issue the permit, and an electronic share is not required to obtain the part-time work permit service.

The application period takes two working days, and the customer will be notified of the result of the application immediately upon completion. The customer can follow up on his application by accessing the inquiry services through one of these channels: the Ministry’s website and the Ministry’s smart application. MOHREand the call center 600590000, and the permit is valid for one year..