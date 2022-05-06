The Ministry of Education has identified seven steps to complete the higher education certificate equivalency service, for holders of university qualifications from outside the country.

The ministry clarified on its website that the service allows the customer to obtain an equivalency for the qualifications issued by higher education institutions accredited outside the country, compared to the educational ladder in the country after verifying the validity of these qualifications and the approval of the institution awarding the qualification, and the extent to which the qualification matches the standards applied by the ministry and the internationally recognized standards. .

The steps for completing the certificate equivalency begin by pressing the “Start Service” button, then registering a new account or logging in with the user account or through the digital identity, then filling in the data and attaching the required documents, then verifying that all documents required by the Equations Department are attached, and communicating with the customer at If there are any deficiencies in completing the application, and in case the application is completed, the fees are paid through the electronic portal of the Ministry of Education, and finally study and take a decision on the transaction (equivalency / apology) and send it via the email registered in your account

The ministry stated on its website that some cases require referring the application to the committee for study and decision-making, and your application will be closed after 7 days if the required documents are not provided, after the certificate equivalency specialist continues. You will be contacted a maximum of 3 times to provide the required before closing the application.

The Ministry identified 20 types of certificates, which cannot be equalized, and which did not fulfill some of the conditions of the certificate equivalency system, in the following cases:

The study takes place in the UAE in an entity that is not licensed to work in the field of higher education.

The study takes place in an institution that is not recognized by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates

The study takes place in an institution that is not recognized by the academic accreditation bodies in the country of study.

The student did not meet the required period of attendance (mentioned within the conditions above) to attend in the country of study.

The student has not obtained a bachelor’s qualification as it conflicts with one of the basic principles of the National Qualifications Framework.

The student did not obtain a high school diploma as it conflicts with one of the basic principles of the National Qualifications Framework.

For non-accreditation of the previous qualification for the degree to be equalized.

The fact that the study was conducted in one of the unconventional methods that are not approved by the Ministry (open education / distance learning / affiliation).

The student did not obtain a certificate of board exam licensing in the Philippines.

Study period less than the usual period for obtaining a bachelor’s degree.

The study takes place in an institution that is not included in the list approved by the Ministry for distance learning (interactive e-learning).

Because it was not possible to obtain evidence of the validity of the qualification.

The qualification does not fall within the competencies of the certificate equivalency committee.

The study takes place at an institution other than the institution awarding the degree.

The study program is not accredited by the specialized/professional accrediting organizations in the country of study.

The percentage of hours that have been studied in an unconventional way (e-learning) exceeds the percentage allowed by the Ministry.

Percentage of hours transferred from another institution that exceeds the percentage allowed by the Ministry.

The college in which he studied is not accredited by the Ministry.

Because it is not possible to obtain evidence that the institution that issued the qualification is accredited by the academic accreditation bodies in the country of study.

A certificate that violates any of the certificate equivalency requirements.



