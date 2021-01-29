Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Community Development has identified 7 steps for obtaining a license for the social care profession in Abu Dhabi, as part of the professional licensing mechanism, aimed at ensuring international quality standards, with regard to education and the necessary expertise of specialists in facing wrong practices, and promoting ethical practice, through competent, qualified and licensed professionals.

In a report on the stages of registration to obtain a license, the department stated that the first step is to review the criteria for licensing professionals through the department’s website, with the aim of identifying the requirements for registration and the current controls and procedures, in addition to knowing the provisions of the code of practice, professional ethics and the department’s standards for continuous professional development And for education and practical experience, which will contribute to familiarizing those wishing to obtain the license of all matters related to the license and the duties and controls of the holder.

The department indicated that the second step is to visit the electronic registration page through the department’s website. The third step is to ensure that the standards and requirements for professionals are read and understood. The fourth step is to move to the TAMM online platform and complete the personal data and required documents, while the fifth step is to The Department of Community Development reviews the application and verifies the validity of the submitted documents, and looks at the compliance of the application with the requirements and controls in force in the emirate, by studying the application to consider whether or not the application is approved.

The department clarified that the professional license will not be granted until after passing the sixth step of passing the Department of Community Development exam for licensing professionals, with the aim of ensuring the competence and experience of the applicant and measuring his knowledge skills about the specialized fields related to the social care profession, while the seventh step is to receive A temporary license or professional license if approved, which enables the practice of the social care profession in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the department indicated that the licensing service is currently available for 5 social care professions, including a psychologist who specializes in helping individuals deal with psychological, emotional and behavioral problems but does not have the authority Prescription writing, as for licensing purposes, this profession includes professionals from outside the health sector who focus on helping individuals assess the problem they face and support them, by developing and managing non-medical treatment plans to deal with the problem.

The second profession includes the Applied Behavior Analyst, which seeks to understand why a specific behavior occurs and apply interventions based on Applied Behavior Analysis to treat a wide range of social problems and behavior disorders, and the third profession is the psychotherapist.

Fourth profession

The fourth profession includes the social worker, who is the professional who provides support to individuals, families or groups, including children, senior citizens and people of determination in facing social problems, by assessing their needs and the causes of problems and their impact, and the profession of social care counselor, who supports individuals and groups in analyzing disorders Psychological or social conflicts and assessment of the need for treatment.