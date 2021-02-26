Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

7 of the Arab Gulf League stars, in the current season 2020-2021, from the categories of “births and residents” will be the most prominent qualified to represent the “white” in the next edition of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in China, as a result of the possibility of their inclusion in the list of national teams “legally”, whenever called Technical need and desire of the responsible authorities.

At a time when there are no legal barriers according to the regulations of international and continental federations to participate in the category of “born in the country”, the participation of the resident category is linked to spending 5 continuous years in the country in which the player acquires his new nationality, which is currently the case for 3 players, in the team lists The first, and the 21st League of the Arab Gulf League clubs, represented by Adel Wijdan “Shabab Al-Ahly”, George Dubwong “Al-Wasl”, and Essam Fayez “Ajman”.

On the other hand, Ahmed Shehdeh, Bani Yas striker, Abdullah Al-Rifai and Walid Sarraj, Khorfakkan defense duo, stand out in the Mawalids category, within the first-team lists, and in the 21st League of Arab Gulf clubs.

The experience of the resident player in local competitions, and the Arab Gulf League 2020-2021, its third season in a row, within the categories that include “children of female citizens and passport holders, births, as well as residents.” The regulations stipulate that the club lists include a maximum of 6 players, from both categories of baby boomers. The state and residents, by 3 players for each category, noting that the 2017-2018 season witnessed the creation of the Professional League «Professional Committee at the time», giving players the opportunity to register and play in the reserve league competition.

Regulations prohibit clubs from registering “new” players, in the “resident category”, for those over 20 years old, unless they were originally registered in the union’s statements last season, and that they have valid residency, in addition to continuing the rest of the conditions, which include That the player registered in the category of residents or births has not represented any other country, in addition to the inability to transfer the identity of “foreigners” previously registered to the category of “resident player”.

Adel Wijdan is the midfield player of Shabab Al-Ahly, who is running his fifth season in a row with “Al-Fursan”, and inaugurated the 2013-2014 season, within the Cubs team, up to the list of the first team, in the current season 2020-2021, “the dean of residents”, noting that the player He missed the “official” participation for three seasons, before returning to the 2018-2019 season.