The old lady It has had different important footballers throughout its history who decided to leave the team before retiring. We see a list with some who did well after changing teams:
The Italian center forward arrived at the academy in 2007 and was loaned out to Siena, Grosseto and Pescara before ending up being sold (4M) to Genoa in 2012. He would be repurchased (2.75M) a year later to obtain a capital gain on the sale ( 13.5M) to Torino. Since then, he has won a Serie A and two Italian Super Cups at Lazio and a DFB-Pokal at Borussia Dortmund.
The Brazilian right back played the 2016-17 season, arriving from FC Barcelona, and before landing at Paris Saint Germain. After leaving the team bianconeri, won two editions of Ligue 1, one French Cup, one French League Cup and two French Super Cups.
The former Dutch goalkeeper was in the team between 1999 and 2001, arriving from Ajax Amsterdam and leaving for Fulham. After leaving, he won four Premier Leagues, one Champions League, two EFL Cups, one Club World Cup and four Community Shields at Manchester United.
The Chilean midfielder landed in 2007 from Bayer 04 Leverkusen and stayed until 2011, when he decided to return to the Bundesliga. He won it three times with Bayern München, in addition to a DFB-Pokal and a DFL-Supercup. With FC Barcelona he would obtain an edition of LaLiga and a Spanish Super Cup.
The former Italian defender played for Juventus between 2004 and 2006, after Inter and before arriving at Real Madrid. He came back to have a second stage as bianconeri in the 2009-10 academic year. In the merengue team he won two editions of LaLiga and a Spanish Super Cup.
The French midfielder came through the youth ranks at Manchester United in 2012 and, after four seasons, returned to Old Trafford. There he has won two editions of the EFL Cup and one Europa League.
The former French midfielder was in Turin between 1996 and 2001, after signing from Girondins Bordeaux and before landing at Real Madrid. In Spain he won a Champions League, an edition of LaLiga, two Spanish Super Cups, a European Super Cup and an Intercontinental Cup.
