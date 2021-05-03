Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Seven of the young stars, citizens born in 1998, imposed their names on the list of the most participating in the Arab Gulf League, during the current season, at a rate of more than 1400 minutes, before the matches of “Round 24”, out of 67 players, according to the official figures of the Professional League, which were announced. Recently.

The list included three players from Al-Jazeera, they are: Abdullah Ramadan (23 years old), an average of 1918 minutes, defender Khalifa Al Hammadi (22 years old), 1893 minutes, and his colleague Muhammad Al-Attas (1467 minutes).

Majed Rashid (22 years), a midfielder for the Kalba Federation who moved to Sharjah at the end of the current season, topped the list with 1933 minutes, to be the most visible young citizen player in the league, while Al Ain was in the list, represented by his player Yahya Nader, with 1746 minutes.

Hatta’s late position in the league did not prevent his young defender Saeed Suleiman, 22, from being on the “Top 7” list with a score of 1467 minutes, compared to 1538 minutes for Khamis Al Hammadi, the 22-year-old Bani Yas defender.

Over the past seasons, the Professional League has implemented many initiatives that have effectively contributed to reducing the average age of players in the Arab Gulf League, to be one of the lowest in the world, and even at the regional and continental levels, thus contributing to the implementation of strategic initiatives, according to short and long action plans. The term, with the aim of raising the standards and the ceiling of Emirati football ambitions.

The clubs’ obligation to register 3 players with Emirati citizenship “who are entitled to participate with the national teams” in the match list of those born in 98 and above in the Arabian Gulf League contributed to reducing the average age of players in the league.

The regulations stipulated that in the event that the club fails to register these players in the match list, the list presented incomplete will be approved, and the mentioned players will not be compensated with other players.

The total list of players born in 1998 and above who participated in the Arab Gulf League during the current season included 67 players, distributed among the 14 clubs, and Al-Jazirah topped the list with 9 players, compared to 8 players in Al-Ain and Hatta, while the lists of Al-Wehda, Khorfakkan and Shabab Al-Ahly clubs included 6 players. Versus 5 players in Al Wasl and Ittihad Kalba.

The presence of “youth” players in Ajman, Al Dhafra, Fujairah and Sharjah was limited to 3 players, compared to one player in Al Nasr and Baniyas, respectively.