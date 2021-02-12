Dubai (WAM)

The Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with the Dubai Economic Department, issued 7 violations against a number of fitness centers, clubs, academies and sporting events. Two sports facilities were closed and another 6 alerted, as part of inspection visits to sports facilities to ensure the full commitment of administrations and practitioners to apply protocols. Official and implementation of all precautionary measures adopted to prevent the “Covid-19” virus.

The violations of the facilities on which financial fines were imposed varied between non-compliance with wearing masks and failure to adhere to physical distancing, while the reason for the closure of the two sports facilities was the result of repeated violations in them, and the violating sports facilities were distributed in several regions in various parts of Dubai.

Inspection and control operations continue by the control officers within the Dubai Sports Council work team, in coordination with the Dubai Economy, to ensure the accurate and continuous application of precautionary measures, and not to be complacent in implementing all the instructions included in the protocol for each facility and sport.

The Council stressed the need for all sports facilities that include physical training and fitness centers and academies to continue to adhere fully to instructions and apply preventive measures throughout the facilities ’working hours throughout the week, by maintaining hygiene and sterilization requirements in accordance with the authorities’ mandates, which include maintaining a regular cleaning system. Ensure that the rule of physical distancing and safe distance is respected at all times, and that informative signs are placed in clear places.