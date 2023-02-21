Madrid. Seven species of funnel-web or atracid spiders (Agelenidae, Tegenaria) hitherto unknown to science were discovered in caves in Israel.

The study, published in the journal Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, has broad scientific implications for deciphering the evolution of cave speciation and the historical, geographic and climatic processes that took place in Israel, reported the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, whose scientists were involved in the finding.

The unique conditions of cave habitats, as well as the isolation of others, lead to a process of convergent evolution, in which the development of exceptional adaptations to life in the dark, such as blindness, loss of pigments and loss of pigments, is observed. enlargement of the sensory organs.

“In many cases, these adaptations lead to the creation of new species, whose distribution is geographically limited to areas with unique ecological conditions, such as a single cave or a system of connected caverns,” Shlomi Aharon, a doctoral student who led the work.

“We are trying to understand the evolutionary relationships between funnel-web spiders (Agelenidae, Tegenaria) with normal eyes that are at the entrance of the caves of Israel, and those that are in the depths of these and lack pigmentation, have reduced eyes and are even completely blind.”

After collecting the spiders by hand, the team of researchers performed microscopic examinations, recorded the morphology, and extracted DNA from each one to compare it with sequences from known species of the same genus that exist in GenBank.

“Among the spiders we found, five were unique to different caves, and the other two species were found in several caves in the Galilee and some located in the Ofra karst field, which is now threatened due to construction plans,” Efrat said. Gavish-Regev, member of the team.

“One of the findings shows that the new species are evolutionarily closer to those living in caves in Mediterranean areas of southern Europe than to those living very close to them at cave entrances in Israel.”

Five of the newly described species had reduced eyes, while the other two were completely blind. The researchers suggest that they developed adaptations to life in subterranean habitats and speciated in caves, after or simultaneously with the extinction of the ancestors.