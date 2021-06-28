Although the intention of America is to make a transition within the squad, for the club today that goal is impossible to achieve, because finances are not the most positive and it has become impossible to sign new legs. This situation will give one more opportunity to several pieces that have not given the width or that are simply unnecessary, although, very possibly it is the last.
It would have been Guillermo Ochoa’s substitute, who has given América six months, since the presence of the eagles’ starting goalkeeper at the Olympic Games will deliver several starting games to Jiménez, although these may be the last, since at the end of the tournament, it could leave the nest.
America’s right-back is in limbo, everything indicates that he will stay in Coapa at least this season, however, his constant mistakes have him in the eye of the hurricane, and for now, since they have brought him direct competition in the figure of Miguel Layún.
The central defender is in the last months of his contract and the return of Bruno Valdez, as well as the evolution of Sebastián Cáceres make the Argentine a dispensable piece at the end of the season.
The Colombian is one of the great disappointments of the decade in Coapa, America has tried to accommodate him in other teams, however, nobody trusts the physical condition of the coffee grower, therefore, everything indicates that he will be in the nest for at least 6 more months .
Although Suárez has shown his talent, he usually does it sporadically, his contribution is not usually constant and if he does not perform next season despite Solari’s confidence, America could value his departure in December.
The Colombian’s name is usually constantly on the market, at this time there is not a single one in a position to sign him, although a good semester could sign his departure at the end of the year, a situation that both parties pursue.
In case of not being able to accommodate him in the MLS, the Chilean aims to be part of the team for the next 6 months, however, there is no certainty that he will be able to add minutes, since Solari does not feel full confidence in the scorer and the club knows that only loses money with Castillo’s stay on campus.
