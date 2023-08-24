Al-Ameen Service warned of seven signs indicating the possible involvement of a teenage son in drug addiction, asking parents to pay attention to them, and take urgent measures if they are detected, including searching for narcotic substances, and resorting to the competent authorities to provide care, treatment and protection for the son, if it is confirmed that he has fallen into the trap of addiction.

The service stated that the first sign is a change in the appetite for eating, as drug users gradually abstain from food, their appetite for it decreases, and the quantities they eat decrease significantly.

She added that the second sign is intermittent sleep, and it is a side effect of abuse, as drugs negatively affect the sleep regularity of drug users, so they suffer from continuous insomnia, and their sleep times change, according to the effect of toxins on them.

And she added that the third sign is a change in the circle of friends, and this is one of the very important indicators, as you find the teenager withdrawing from the circle of committed friends, whether in the school environment or in the area in which he lives, to move to new acquaintances of a different nature, stressing the need for parents to know friends Their children, observing their behavior, and determining whether they are different in character from those their children used to follow.

She explained that several studies confirmed that bad friends come at the top of the list of the source of the first dose of drugs, noting that a great responsibility rests with the family in protecting its children, as it is imperative for them to double containment, care and control, if they detect any change in the circle of acquaintances or friends.

She pointed out that the fourth sign is neglecting personal hygiene, pointing out the necessity of not ignoring such remarks, because they represent a negative behavioral change in the son’s personality, and then it is imperative to identify its causes, as he may experience psychological distress if he is not a victim of abuse.

Al-Amin service said that one of the prominent signs is also the decline in academic performance, pointing to outstanding adolescents whose conditions have changed completely because of their falling into this trap, and here comes the role of the father and mother with the school in monitoring this dangerous transformation, and studying its causes to ensure early treatment.

She added that the sixth sign also falls under this framework, which is the son’s loss of interest in activities he was keen on, such as playing sports, so she finds him less passionate, as he stops training, or does not accept it with the same enthusiasm that he used to show in the past.

She pointed out that the seventh sign is falling into the trap of deteriorating social relations, so he becomes more introverted, and gradually moves away from his family members, so he does not share his news with them or eat with them.

The Secretary’s service stressed the need to take quick action if any of these signs are detected, most notably searching quietly – without the son knowing – in his room for any evidence of drug abuse, and if this is confirmed, it is advised to resort directly to the relevant authorities, to provide early care for the son, because the intervention The rapid doubles the chances of a cure.

She explained that it is sometimes difficult to distinguish between behavioral changes associated with adolescence and signs of drug addiction, so it is necessary to deal with caution with these signs, and not rush to conclusions, take a stand, or point fingers at children.

