The current variety of sex toys on the market is phenomenal and, sexologists say, that part of the fun begins in the mind: the moment you start to fantasize with the possibility of integrating asexual toys into the experience. Either imagining the new accessory for your own pleasure or talking as a couple: analyzing the advantages of each one and the alternatives to add it to intimacy.

Couples who have already been encouraged say that including a sexual complement can be very stimulating to avoid monotony in bed and experience new and hotter sensations.

The attractive and interesting thing is that when the game begins to open, there is an ideal complement designed for what you want to stimulate or provoke. But where do you start? 7 sex toys to get out of the routine.

1. Clitoral suckers

Clitoral suckers with different designs. One of the most sought after toys.

There are some that are specially designed to use as a couple and allow penetration. Do they work making a vacuum on the woman’s clitoris and stimulate it without touching it through energetic pulsations. As it is not a vibration, it mobilizes the entire internal structure of the area and does not remain only in the superficial parts. The waves have effects on the G-spot, the clitoris and the penis.

2. Penile rings

Penis rings are a simple accessory that many choose to start with.

While they are fairly simple in operation, they can be very attractive, unobtrusive, and have a lot of energy. They are placed on the penis and stimulate and massage the clitoris during penetration. In addition, in the male member, it exerts a pressure that manages to maintain erections for longer and more powerful. How? Causing a blood-constricting effect on the penis. The way it vibrates stimulates the vulva and clitoris.

3. Double penetration vibrator

Variety of vibrators in shocking colors, a touch of design.

This device is designed to generate simultaneous stimulation in two bodies at the same time. Most have various speeds and different modes of vibration. It is also a good choice for anal stimulation. Like some others of its kind, it’s submersible – an alternative for couples who want to explore sex in the water. There are even some very sophisticated devices that allow functions to be programmed with a remote control.

4. Toys to discover

Belt with prosthesis and vibrator included.

Some like the “belt” take the game to another terrain. Designed so that the woman can penetrate the man through the anus or another woman. In addition, its orientation can be modified, in the case that you want to use both outwards, to penetrate the same person with two dildos, or one outwards and the other inwards, so that both people are penetrated. It all depends on the fantasy of who uses it.

5. Erogenous zone massagers

Options for all tastes in erogenous zone massagers.

This type of add-ons generates stimulations in key parts of the body in search of greater pleasure. The different speeds allow each person to find the intensity they need. Some stimulate prostate and clitoris at once. For the nipples there is a specific one. In general, they are made of silicone and manage to increase the orgasmic sensation.

6. Chinese balls

Some Chinese balls are textured, to have greater sensations.

These are two small accessories connected by an extraction thread that are inserted into the vagina quite easily. It should be borne in mind that although they were not designed as an erotic toy (but as a gymnastic device), their use causes mild contractions which for some women are very stimulating. Chinese balls seek tone the pelvic floor, but as sex toys they are also highly sought after.

7. BDSM

Since the boom of “50 Shades of Gray”, these types of toys have increased sales.

The acronym stands for Bondage, Discipline, Domination, Submission, Sadism and Masochism and includes toys designed for this type of practice, which for some couples can be very motivating. The handcuffs (there are stuffed animals and with very sexy textures), masks, feathers and even minty pills to enhance the sensations of pleasure during oral sex.