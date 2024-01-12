The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority has identified seven procedures to achieve safety in school laboratories, stressing that students and teachers must report any accidents that occur in the laboratory immediately and take the necessary safety measures, and must ensure the correct disposal of waste such as chemicals and broken glass in the appropriate containers.

The authority stated that the procedures that students must follow are: using laboratory devices and equipment with caution in the presence of the competent supervisor, following the correct instructions with chemicals, wearing appropriate clothing and personal protective equipment when working in the laboratory, and that laboratories be equipped with a good ventilation system to get rid of harmful gases, and providing… A safe work environment, storing chemicals and equipment safely according to their instructions and ensuring that they are not damaged or tampered with.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority periodically carries out field inspection visits to schools in various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to ensure their compliance with prevention and safety requirements for protecting lives and property, as part of its efforts to raise awareness and reduce and avoid accidents.

The visits include conducting an inspection of the alarm and fire-fighting devices, providing the necessary preventive instructions and important advice for protection and prevention of accidents, and familiarizing the teaching staff and school staff with the alarm and fire-fighting devices, which include extinguishers and smoke detectors and the ways to use them to fight fire and limit its spread.

It also reviews the evacuation plans approved in schools in the event of an emergency, provides guidance on student safety requirements and needs, and ensures that all students and faculty staff are familiar with the requirements that guarantee the safety of lives and property.

The General Command of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior also identified three guidelines with the aim of enhancing the safety of students while they are in educational facilities, which contributes to raising levels of awareness of the preventive measures that must be taken in times of emergency, and in a way that enhances the security and safety system in schools and reduces the occurrence of potential fires.

The instructions included educating students on how to use fire extinguishers in order to achieve the highest levels of safety and civil protection, and to preserve lives and property, as educating students contributes to enhancing the speed of response to emergency incidents until the relevant teams arrive, and also enhances their abilities outside the school environment in dealing with fires in particular. Household, by taking advantage of awareness and knowledge of the types of fire extinguishers, ways to use them, and how they work, which supports the state’s efforts and goals in reducing the rate of fire incidents and overcoming them without human losses. The instructions included the necessity of evacuating the place using emergency exits, and sounding the fire alarm, in the event of a fire igniting in the school, taking advantage of the prior training operations that will take place in schools, and including sounding the alarm for training purposes, in a way that enhances the speed of evacuation within a specific time mechanism, and contributes to the smooth movement of students during Emergency times, which ensures that the stages of exit from the educational facility proceed smoothly without being exposed to obstacles that hinder the movement process.

The instructions included ensuring that the windows and doors were closed after ensuring that everyone had exited, with the aim of preventing the fire from spreading from one room to another. The procedure aims to prevent transmission, gain more time during the exit process, and preserve the educational facility and its safety as much as possible.

