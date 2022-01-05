River is preparing for 2022 and there are players who will not continue in the squad led by Marcelo Gallardo.
In order to seek continuity, we will tell you who are the ones who would go on loan.
Tomás Castro Ponce was one of the figures in the reserve and will have his first opportunity to win minutes in first with Godoy Cruz.
Gonzalo’s cousin. He is a left back and will seek to win minutes in Rosario Central.
Girotti wants to have more minutes and will seek to transfer it. One option is to enter into the negotiations for Busts with Independiente, although his representative claimed to have offers from Europe.
Alex Vigo did not perform as expected and it is not ruled out to give him up to add minutes in another club. Another who could enter the negotiations for Busts.
Fontana had little place in River and is not in Gallardo’s consideration. Newells could be your destination.
Elias López would renew his loan and stay playing in Godoy Cruz, where he had a great season.
Tomás Galván was one of the appearances of the year and they will seek to have him filmed in Defense and Justice.
#River #players #loan
