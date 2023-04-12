Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department in Sharjah, stated that there are seven negative risks that threaten children as a result of exposure to electronic blackmail, explaining that blackmail is concentrated in three types: emotional, material and moral blackmail.

Al-Yafei told «Emirates Today», that electronic blackmail is a crime, and exposure to it causes great harm that can affect the child’s mental health as well as his emotional and social condition, pointing out that one of the most common harms to a child who is a victim of such electronic crimes: a sense of fear, anxiety and guilt. And shame, low self-confidence and the possibility of depression, panic and psychological trauma, in addition to a change in behavior and mood, and the emergence of signs of introversion, isolation, aggression and rebellion. The child’s academic performance is also affected and his level of educational attainment decreases.

She added that some types of extortion affect the physical health of the child, such as headaches, insomnia, vomiting, and loss of appetite, in addition to affecting relationships with family, friends, and society, and a low level of communication and interaction with them. Therefore, parents and society must provide a safe and supportive environment for children subjected to extortion, and involve them in activities. Positivity that helps them overcome the problem and find effective solutions to protect them from these crimes.

Al-Yafei explained that electronic blackmail has different forms, and whoever commits it aims to threaten the child with publishing special or offensive content in exchange for material, moral or emotional demands. The child and his control, material blackmail, which is a request to transfer money or gifts to the blackmailer, and moral blackmail, which is a request to do an immoral act or any other act that the child does not want, such as a request to meet him or send explicit pictures.

And she continued: «We in the UAE are proud of our inherent social values, which form an impenetrable barrier that contributes to protecting children from bullying, extortion and cybercrime, and there is an important joint responsibility that rests on parents and society, which is to raise awareness about the dangers of unsafe use of the Internet and motivate children to talk about any extortion. They are exposed to it, in addition to adhering to positive social values ​​».

She pointed out that the Child Safety Department recommends that parents should supervise and continuously monitor their children’s activities on the Internet and social networking sites, encourage them to use them responsibly and safely, monitor young people when using the Internet and smart devices, and set restrictions on the time and time of use and what they can browse, download or share.

She revealed that there are other important steps that help avoid children becoming victims of electronic extortion, including installing protection programs on electronic devices and updating them periodically, adjusting privacy and security settings on children’s accounts, and educating them about the need not to publish or send private information about them or their family, such as passwords. phone number, address, photos or personal documents.

Al-Yafei stressed the need to warn children against accepting friendship requests or chatting with unknown or suspicious people, and not to respond to threatening, defamatory or harassing messages, and to inform their parents about them immediately, and most importantly of all of the above, a relationship based on trust must be built between parents and children. Contain them, listen to their problems, and not make them feel guilty, threatened, or abused if they are blackmailed.