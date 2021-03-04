Khalifa University of Science, in cooperation with the Institute of Technological Innovation, the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council in Abu Dhabi, is implementing seven research projects to overcome the challenges of encryption, digital security and communications, by addressing the challenges related to designs of mobile wireless networks.

The research team in the first project (Detecting Viruses in Smart Phones) designed an engine to detect viruses in “Android” phones.

The team will design an engine to detect unauthorized data transfers.

The research team in the second project (Internet of Things Devices for Energy Detection) developed solutions suitable for wireless power networks available in a group of devices, which represent a single “Wi-Fi” network, using protocols capable of detecting energy and security systems.

Through the third project (the use of machine learning to improve the level of Internet of Things connectivity), the researchers succeeded in addressing the main challenges in mobile wireless networks, with a focus on unmanned aerial vehicles networks.

The fourth project team (Autonomous Aerial Vehicle Protection) researched vehicles that play a vital role in the future of wireless networks, by assessing the viability of using safe physical layer technologies in autonomous aerial vehicles. The fifth project (Drones Protection) sought to provide a comprehensive security analysis of unmanned aircraft operations in managing autonomous walking systems, forming a base for security operations and objectives.

The sixth project (Protection of Wireless Sensor Networks using Segmented Chains) focused on research to find the most secure and flexible solutions for wireless sensor networks using high and low key chains.

The seventh project (Maintaining the Security of Cloud Data) focused on cybersecurity in the cloud, as the main threat lies in the multiplicity of users of the programmable portal array, given the possibility that users will share the same physical parts.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

