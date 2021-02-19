Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Dubai Health Authority has approved the health data quality policy in the emirate, to ensure that this data is appropriate for the uses for which it is set, and puts confidence in all data and healthcare information collected.

This policy contributes to elevating operational data to the level of assistance in making strategic decisions in the Emirate of Dubai, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of data, promoting the appropriate use of data and information to support health care services, and enhancing transparency for society and partners.

The authority has defined the responsibilities for data quality in health care, where the CEO or the medical director of the healthcare facility bears the general responsibility for the quality of data and the preservation of clinical records, and the Quality Committee is responsible for confirmation and monitoring, and this last task can be delegated to the performance, information and data quality team.

The authority indicated that the performance, information and data quality team must ensure 7 main requirements: an institutional framework for data quality management, and clinical record-keeping must be in place, with a commitment to spread the culture of data quality throughout the health care facility, and to ensure that policies and procedures are established. It is appropriate to achieve the quality of the data it records and uses in preparing reports, including the internal control and authentication system. The healthcare facility must also put in place secure systems and processes for data quality as part of the normal business activity.

The authority stressed that the health care facility ensures that the facility’s employees are provided with the knowledge to achieve the ability to perform their roles, with regard to data quality and clinical record keeping, and that all health care facility’s staff are suitably trained in data collection and procedures, and the health care facility’s electronic medical records, and the importance of quality Good record keeping, adherence to data quality policies and procedures, validation of clinical data, record-keeping performance and data quality measures must be monitored.

The policy defines 3 responsibilities for the Chief Information Officer, Head of Performance Management, and Informatics responsibilities in a healthcare facility: taking corrective actions to improve data quality when necessary, establishing appropriate risk assessment mechanisms in health care to determine where improvements in data quality may be required, and designing a framework From policies and procedures to enhance data quality.

The policy defined the responsibilities of the clinical supervisors and the assistant director, which is to integrate and keep clinical records, address data quality problems within their area, and arrange data quality work plans.

The responsibilities of the clinical staff include maintaining the quality of data when entering information “according to the agreed scope” by the department’s staff, verifying the validity of all clinical data to ensure good quality of the subject matter of electronic records, and ensuring that the facility complies with legislation, policies, procedures and facility operating instructions in this context.

The data «Clinical Notes, Forms» must be entered in a timely and accurate and complete manner, and errors or missing data must be corrected within two days of their notification. Any error in the data that the clinical staff cannot correct must be recorded and notified to the IT Services Office for the correction, and the clinical staff must bear Responsibility for data if information is entered on them on their behalf by management personnel in the healthcare facility.

The responsibilities of the healthcare administrator included compliance with legislation, policies and procedures of the health care facility and work instructions, and having a clear mandate to record clinical details on behalf of the doctor, ensuring timely data entry with accuracy and completeness, monitoring the quality of the data, processing it if appropriate and escalating it if necessary, And to receive appropriate training on the electronic medical records system. The policy talked about the responsibilities of health informatics staff in the health care facility, “including the data quality manager,” as they must design a framework of policies and procedures to promote best practices in data quality and information management, and create electronic medical records for the health care facility to record data.

The “quality policy” includes correcting the causes of errors in electronic medical records that users are unable to correct for technical or other reasons, and working closely with the electronic records system supplier to ensure data quality standards and record-keeping in Dubai. With the need to produce data sets, in line with agreed definitions, expected data and quality standards, issue monitoring reports and clinical reports to support the quality of data and alert individuals against making errors, as well as developing reports to compare the electronic medical records system against the Dubai Health Authority system, and correct errors wherever Possible.

Record demographic data

The “quality policy” stressed the need to record the demographic data of health care recipients, and these data include: first, middle and last name, identity number, or entry permit number, or another equivalent identifier, such as the passport number of visitors and tourists, date of birth, gender, address, Nationality, phone number, email, and occupation.