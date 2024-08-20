The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has set 7 conditions and requirements for issuing an official birth certificate for newborns within the country, to prove their lineage, place and date of birth, nationality and religion, provided that the original documents of the parents are submitted.

According to what the ministry explained on its website, the seven conditions are: “One of the parents must visit the public health center with the required papers according to the emirate in which the birth took place, to receive the birth certificate. In the event that the (Mabrouk Mayak package) is used, the birth certificate is sent to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship without the need for the customer to come. In the event that the father is not present, a power of attorney from the father must be brought or a request to extract the birth certificate signed by the father must be submitted.”

The second condition is for cases where the mother gives birth inside the country and the husband is outside the country, where the following additional documents must be submitted: “birth notification, marriage certificate or document, or a declaration from the parents that the child is related to them, certified by the embassy of the country to which they belong or by a notary public, and the identity card or passport of the mother and father, if any.”

The ministry continued, “For holders of more than one passport, the information is taken from the passport on which the residence is located, while the fourth condition applies to other cases, where the child is presented to the Birth Committee, and then the birth certificate is issued based on the committee’s approval. Fifth: If the child is for a female inmate in correctional and penal centers through the police, then a letter from the correctional or penal facilities must be submitted * the original birth report, the mother’s passport or a letter from the Residence and Foreigners Affairs System, a naming report from the court stating the mother’s name, the name of the newborn, the date of birth and place of birth, and filling out the application form.”

The sixth condition is for cases where the father’s identity is unknown, as several documents are required, namely: “In the case of birth in a hospital (birth notification), and in the case of the mother’s knowledge, bringing their identification papers.” Seventh: In the case of unknown parents, the foundling child is referred through the Social Services Department and documents are submitted: “a report or letter from the Social Services Department, a naming certificate from the court.”

The Ministry has identified 3 steps to apply for a birth certificate, which are: sending a text message with the report number and the service location, registering in the Ministry’s electronic system or smart application to obtain a username and password, then entering the electronic service, as well as submitting the application in the electronic system and paying the fees electronically, then receiving the certificate by delivery to the person concerned or his agent who receives it from the center. In the case of using the “Mabrouk Ma Yak” package for citizens, the application is submitted in the electronic system of the smart government of the Emirates (services.government.ae), paying the fees, issuing the certificate and sending it to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

The second procedure deals with cases of requesting the service through public health centers or government hospitals, where the application is submitted to the public health centers and the fees are paid, the documents and originals are verified and the birth certificate is issued, then the certificate is received by the person concerned or his agent. Third: In the case of requesting the service through public health centers or government hospitals, the application is submitted to the public health centers and the fees are paid, then the documents and originals are verified and the birth certificate is issued, then the certificate is received by the person concerned or his agent.

