Officials in private school administrations have identified seven criteria for selecting suitable candidates for the position of teacher, to ensure the appointment of a competent teaching staff, noting that the requirements include a specialized qualification, an educational qualification for teachers of specialized subjects, years of experience, proficiency in the language of instruction, determining the legal status of the teacher, fitness to practice the teaching profession, and a certificate of good conduct and behavior.

Schools stipulated that the candidate for the position of teacher must have at least a university degree in education (a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited educational institution, and certificates and qualifications must be duly certified), and at least two years of teaching experience, or a university degree in the subject area (a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from a recognized and accredited educational institution, and a certificate in education or an accredited and recognized teacher’s license), and at least two years of experience in teaching the subject.

The schools indicated that priority in appointment is given to teachers who have qualifications, such as the International English Language Testing System (IELTS Academic) certificate or its equivalent, with a score of no less than 6 for non-native English speaking teachers.

Private schools recently announced vacancies in the teaching staff and specified the requirements for filling the position.

Officials in school administrations: Mohamed Rabie, Ibrahim Shawky, Nahid Mustafa, and Ne’ma Abu Al-Nasr, pointed out that the summer vacation witnesses an annual process of replacement and exchange in the educational staff by a rate of up to 20%, as a result of resignations and reaching retirement age, in addition to terminating the services of teachers based on the annual performance evaluation.

They stressed the existence of criteria for evaluating the teacher’s performance and deciding whether or not to continue in school, including achieving the outcomes of the curricula, being suitably qualified and having excellent knowledge of the subject he teaches and the required educational skills, using technology as a tool that enables him to teach and learn while addressing the elements of the curriculum, possessing effective classroom management skills and methods by establishing a spirit of appreciation and mutual trust, effective communication with students’ parents as partners in educating their children, the ability to inspire thought and stimulate scientific curiosity, possessing methods that are compatible with students’ learning styles, individual needs and multiple levels of intelligence, and having the skills to effectively use learning resources, in addition to being prepared to accept change and employ curricula, instructions, assessments and innovations to enrich their work within the framework of the teaching material.

They pointed out that the school selects suitable candidates for the position of teacher, in accordance with the requirements, and interviews are conducted to employ the appropriate ones among them, noting that the school principal is primarily responsible for selecting and appointing faculty members.

Teacher’s obligations

Schools set commitments for teachers in their faculty vacancy announcements, which included the need to do their best to work with students, using their experience, skills and teaching methods to ensure optimal results for all, reflecting on the effectiveness of their teaching and the education of their students, taking relevant professional development initiatives to improve the quality of their performance, in addition to using assessment and testing data to improve the teaching process to achieve optimal learning progress for each student.