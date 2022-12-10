The recommendations that you should take into account if you are going to look for mushrooms. / fotolia

Autumn is the ideal time of year for mushroom hunting. Although this year the lack of rain has caused the collection of this food to be quite delayed. There are a wide variety of mushrooms and they add a special flavor to any dish. Those who take advantage of the weekends to go on an excursion with friends and look for mushrooms should know a series of basic recommendations before embarking on an adventure. It is a great experience, but many aspects must be taken into account so as not to cut the product badly or not have a bad time during the search for not wearing the right clothes.

The first thing to keep in mind if you are going to look for mushrooms is that they grow in the middle of nature and, therefore, you must be very careful with the environment and respect nature and not throw waste. If you love this plan, you should take care of the environment that offers you the possibility of finding these delicious mushrooms without spoiling them.

Everything you should keep in mind if you are going to look for mushrooms



1. Ideal time to search. Autumn is the quintessential time to look for mushrooms. After overcoming the long hot days characteristic of summer, autumn brings the drop in temperatures and the arrival of more rain. The days are longer and the humidity in the environment increases, especially in the midst of nature where mushrooms are sought. The mushrooms appear with the first rains that cool the environment, but it is necessary that there are no night frosts or strong winds.

2. In what places should you look? Mushrooms can be found all over the country, but there are areas where it is easier to find them. Especially in forests and mountain areas with leafy vegetation such as holm oaks and pine forests. If you don’t want to have problems, you should make sure that the mount is public, so nobody can tell you anything. There are areas where a special permit is needed to enter to collect mushrooms.

3. Do not take all the mushrooms you findKeep in mind that many people will take them. In addition, you have to be careful, since there are species that are not edible.

4. You must go well equipped. You must wear comfortable and safe clothing, footwear suitable for walking in the mountains, clothing that protects you from the cold. In addition, you must carry a basket and a razor or knife to collect the mushrooms. Do not forget that it is not recommended to store mushrooms in a plastic bag, always use a wicker basket,

5. Cut the mushrooms trying not to break them. You must use a good knife or razor to cut the foot, trying not to take dirt with you.

6. If you do not know the species you have found it is

better not collect it. Before intoxicating yourself, it is preferable that you do not take it.

7. You can find out about the types of mushrooms that exist before searching if you are a beginner. There are paid applications at an affordable price, which can help you during the first excursions to look for mushrooms. With this type of application you can distinguish species, to identify toxic mushrooms and save the best areas to find mushrooms. You can also choose to consult books to learn about the different species and find out if they are edible.