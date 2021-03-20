It has a cute name and a presentation that impresses with its elegance. Two spotless caps, a smooth paunchy edge and a kind of overhang underneath that joins the other part by means of a silky but consistent cream. The macaron it is the perfect pairing of a coffee or a tea.

For fans of the Argentinian alfajores, brimming with dulce de leche and chocolate, we tell you that this snack is not direct competition. They are much smaller, more like a petit four (chocolates and sweets that are offered with coffee) than to a cornstarch alfajor.

“They are an important part of French pastry. There they became popular, they were made of different flavors and they acquired the glamor they currently have ”, says Mauricio Asta. The jury of The Great Kitchen Prize (Eltrece) and host of El Gourmet is one of the experts in these sweet things. “Before, macarons were known with another format, that of macarroni Italians, among us called amarettis. They have neither the color, nor the format, nor the filling, nor the complexity that French cuisine gave it, ”explains Asta.

The pastry chef Mauricio Asta and his famous macarons. Photo: El Gourmet.

Is it possible to prepare them at home? Yes, but it is not an easy task. The exact steps must be followed so that the final product is similar to the one we see in the showcases of refined pastry boutiques.

How to make homemade macarons

Broadly speaking, the formula is to combine a mixture of powdered sugar with almond powder (processed almonds) with egg whites without beating. The result is coupled with a Meringue made with egg whites and sugar. To give them color, add a few drops of coloring or a pinch if it is paste. Fillings vary, but classics are with ganache, a mixture of cream and chocolate.

Macarons towers at the Palacio Duhau patisserie in Recoleta. Photo: IG @dbetular.

“The meringue has a lot of air, incorporated by the batter. It is very important to take care of the whipping point of the total mixture. It should not be too firm or too squeaky ”, says Mauricio, who this Saturday, March 20, launches the podcast Horn by the elbows on Spotify and on April 15 he launches a new program on El Gourmet, Homemade desserts.

His colleague Damián Betular, star jury of Bake Off and MasterChef, is also an expert in this delicacy. Run by the exclusive Duhau Patisserie at the Park Hyatt Hotel, its refined macarons are true works of art.

Damián Betular and his macarons for tea or coffee time. Photo: IG @dbetular.

One of its secrets is preparation of the almonds before processing them to become flour. Betular recommends immersing them in boiling water for a few seconds, straining them, rubbing them to remove the skin, drying them in a very low oven and freeze them. “In this way, when they are processed, they will turn into powder and not into a paste,” he explains.

Another of his advice is “let them dry for two hours before baking. This way they lose their shine and when you touch them the mixture does not stick to the finger”.

The caps of the macarons are dyed in different colors.

For cooking, Asta suggests using a very thin silicone plate and verify that the temperature of the oven (ideally electric) is at 140 or 150 °, that is, low, “so that they cook little by little” and achieve the precise texture of a crispy exterior and a moist interior that preserves the color.

We warn you: it is not easy. But it is worth trying to achieve this sweetness with our own hands. With patience, let’s cook!

Ganache is the most common filling in macarons.

7 macaron recipes to show off at home

1. Base macaron recipe

two. Macaron caps recipe from Mauricio Asta

3. Raspberry macaron recipe

Four. Chocolate macarons recipe

5. Damián Betular’s macarons recipe

6. Macaron cake recipe by Bake Off Argentina

7. Yerba mate macarons recipe