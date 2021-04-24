The Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, identified seven main reasons for the outbreak of fires in vehicles during the summer, with the gradual rise in temperature, which are: Firstly, the lack of periodic maintenance of the vehicle and replacing the damaged parts with new ones, especially those related to the engine, and second Resorting to unreliable repair workshops, thirdly not treating leaks, especially in oil and fuel, and fourthly adding new electrical connections in the wrong ways, fifthly not checking the level of coolant water in the engine «radiator», and sixthly leaving flammable materials in the vehicle, such as perfumes, sterilizers and lighters Seventhly, making fundamental modifications to the car to increase its speed or engine sound, in a way that violates its safety.

Al Mazrouei said: “In light of the high temperatures during the summer period, motorists must ensure the availability of security and safety measures in the vehicle, and periodically inspect them, in addition to adhering to traffic laws and regulations while driving.”

And he warned against installing external additives in the vehicle other than the approved authorities, as it leads to frequent breakdowns and is a major cause of vehicle fires.





