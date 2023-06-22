Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

Split

Many Rammstein concerts are still completely sold out. The whole world is looking at the band, the debate ranges from “stop victim blaming” to #istandwithrammstein.

Not a day goes by in German reporting without a new voice commenting on the Rammstein debate. If psychologists, experts from the music scene or German celebrities who appear in newspapers, online portals, TV, radio and on social media platforms: there is hardly any other topic. In addition, petitions calling for the concerts to be banned are increasing, and even a donation platform for the alleged victims was set up within a very short time.

Also in Austria and the Switzerland the case is heavily debated. But outside of the German-speaking area, things are very different.

Despite the allegations against the band’s lead singer, Lindemann, the concerts in Bern took place on June 17th and 18th. © Anthony Anex / Picture Alliance

The only Rammstein concert in Italy will take place in Padua on July 1st, but the allegations and investigations against the band are not exciting in the media. Italy is not alone in this attitude. And that, although most of the concert dates of the current tour take place abroad.

“Stop victim blaming” – Berne © Anthony Anex / Picture Alliance

Reluctance in Spain and France regarding the Lindemann case

In France, there is a very large fan base of the band and a large number of German-speaking people, especially on the border. The very reserved reporting and the lack of reactions so far are all the more surprising. “Le Monde”, the country’s best-known newspaper, published three articles on the subject, one each on the initial allegations, on the band’s statement and on the start of the investigation. Beyond that, however, there is hardly any debate. Even formats for young audiences that report on social media, such as “Brut”, have not yet taken up the topic. The concert in Paris on July 22 is sold out.

Similarly little is reported in Spain. However, clear words can be found in the comment columns of the few articles, for example in La Vanguardia or El País: The women who have come forward would be “crazy” seekers of fame while their allegations “keep fattening up the monster of false claims”. They are also pleased that the concert in Madrid on June 23 (tickets are completely sold out) has not been cancelled.

Russia: encouragement and fake news

#istandwitrammstein © Screenshot Vkontakte/06/22/2023

In Russia, the band’s lead singer enjoys cult status. There are countless Rammstein books in Russian and many other fan articles. On Russian social media platforms like “Vkontakte” (a Facebook alternative), many fan pages with hashtags like #supportrammstein or #istandwithrammstein want to give the band more support. In another post, the trend is clearly in the direction of fake news with statements such as “the German authorities have supported Rammstein”, which is why the concerts are not being canceled after all.

USA: Row Zero scandal is “weird as fuck”

The New York Times and Washington Post media each published a piece on the matter earlier this month. Otherwise there is silence. There is more movement and opinions on the case on social media platforms, where mainly young people from the rock and Henry Metal scene are wondering how much truth there is to the allegations made by the women concerned, especially on YouTube.