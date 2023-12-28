The Community Development Authority in Dubai enabled seven productive families to participate in the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, giving them a unique opportunity to market their products through distinct display platforms on the banks of Lake Lim, which received wide admiration from citizens, residents and visitors to the festival.

The “Shatana in Hatta” festival allows productive families to showcase their creativity and market their high-quality products, where visitors can purchase handicrafts, traditional clothes, perfumes and incense.

Community Programs Executive at the Community Development Authority, Moza Al-Badwawi, told Emirates Al-Youm: “We are happy with the (Shatana in Hatta) festival, which attracts citizens, visitors and tourists, and highlights distinctive tourist sites in the Hatta region, which enhances economic activity in the city.” . She pointed out that the Community Development Authority's participation in the festival comes through supporting the projects of seven Emirati families, to enable them to display and market their products throughout the festival.

She added that supporting the projects and efforts of productive Emirati families constitutes one of the Authority’s goals in line with the “Dubai Destinations” campaign, as the festival is an ideal platform to enhance this support, through families displaying their various products such as perfumes, incense, and popular clothes that carry in their form the ancient Emirati heritage, and foods, stressing that The families' products are characterized by high quality and a special national touch, which gives them competitiveness and attracts the interest of tourists and festival visitors.

Amna Sanqur, owner of the “Hadoob” project, expressed her happiness and gratitude to the authority that supported productive families at the “Shatana in Hatta” festival, stressing that the embroidered sheepskin with a purely heritage character that she weaves was admired by visitors and was sold in large quantities.

Sanquor said: “We are grateful for the support of the Community Development Authority and those in charge of the festival who allowed us to be part of its success, as the turnout was unprecedented. Our success in selling large quantities of embroidered mokhawar reflects the positive interaction of visitors with our heritage products, and we are proud to be part of this wonderful event and contribute to enriching cultural experiences in our region.”

The owner of the “Fawala Dar Hatta” project, Bhat Salem, believes that the festival experience is unforgettable, as she witnessed a resounding success, through her participation thanks to the support of the authority, which contributed to presenting the products of Emirati families in competitive ways in front of restaurants that serve a variety of international meals.

Bhatt is eagerly looking forward to participating in such festivals in the future, as this experience was an opportunity for her to succeed her project and enhance her vision of expanding the circle of her participation in the future.

The owner of the “Oud Dehn Oud” project, Dalal Khalfan, did not expect the amount of demand that her products witnessed during her participation in the festival, as the festival contributed to the profits of the participating Emirati producing families.

The owner of the “Amouna Textiles” project, Aida Hamed, believes that she lived a wonderful and unexpected experience, through her participation in the festival, which highlighted her products and introduced visitors to them, which led to high demand and increased sales. The festival was an opportunity to achieve financial success and expand her circle of customers. .

The owner of the “Koshary Time” project confirmed that she specializes in selling Egyptian food mixed with Emirati flavors, and her products have received great demand from visitors who praised the quality of the foods she offers, which reflects the outstanding success of her project during the festival, thanks to the support of the Community Development Authority.

The owner of the “Ragaq Hatta” project, Moza Rabia Saqr, said that the experience of the “Shatana in Hatta” festival was remarkably successful, as she was able to present the popular Emirati dishes that visitors flocked to and were grateful for her unique, authentic experience in the popular dishes that she presented, stressing that the festival strengthened her belief. She stressed the need to expand her business in the future, and she is grateful for the opportunity provided by the Authority to participate in the wonderful event in her city.

