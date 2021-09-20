The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Command of Civil Defense, has set seven preventive instructions to reduce the incidence of fire accidents while charging electric cars in homes, as it stressed the need to check the electric charging system periodically by a specialized technician, not to use an electrical socket that uses a single electrical circuit integrated with other works, And not to put the fingers of the hand in the charging link of the vehicle.

It urged drivers to avoid washing the vehicle during the charging process, not to leave children unattended near the vehicle during the charging process, and not to allow them to tamper or play with the charger wire, and periodically ensure that the charging wire is in good condition and does not carry out the charging process in the event of any damage to the wire Ensure that the charger cord is plugged into the mains socket that is weatherproof while charging.

In a related context, the Civil Defense Academy recently organized a virtual training workshop for its affiliates, through remote visual communication technology, to familiarize them with how to deal with electric car fire accidents and ways to control, extinguish and prevent them, with the aim of qualifying and training civil defense men to follow the correct safety procedures. It is approved in the event of a fire accident, whether when charging the car with electricity in charging centers, or during collision accidents when driving on the street; This is done in coordination with one of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric cars.

The Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, said that the General Command of Civil Defense is keen to keep pace with global development, and is following the approach of the state government in anticipating the future to deal with various challenges by rehabilitating the human cadre and employing all tools and techniques, to save lives, property and gains. National.

Al-Marzouqi explained that the Civil Defense reviewed international models and practices, and communicated with the companies involved in the manufacture of electric cars, to obtain sufficient and comprehensive information about them, and accurately identify these cars, safety and shipping specifications, environmental requirements, and battery safety, as well as how to deal with them. With electric car accidents.

He stressed the keenness of the Civil Defense to educate all members of society through all media channels and social networking sites, to inform them of the safety and prevention measures followed when a fire breaks out for electric car drivers while they are driving, or when charging cars in their homes.

It is noteworthy that the number of electric and hybrid cars in the country is increasing rapidly, which is more evident in taxi fleets in a number of emirates, while reports confirmed the increase in personal electric vehicles in recent years, as the decision to liberalize fuel prices issued in 2015 will accelerate this transformation.

The UAE is the leader of change towards the future of electric cars in the region, as it has succeeded in converting nearly 20% of the vehicle fleet of government agencies to electric cars, and aims to have about 42,000 electric cars on its streets by 2030.

It is worth noting that a number of countries in the world witnessed many fires in electric cars, and reports attributed their causes to various factors, including overloading electric batteries and high voltage.



