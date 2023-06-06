The Asian hornet is causing horror warnings. She’s not the only flying danger with black, skinny legs.
A specter is haunting Europe – and it’s called the Asian hornet. Well, at least it reached the south of Germany. Unlike the European wasp or European hornet, they hunt bees. “Some say they only attack weak bee colonies. The others say they pose a threat to everyone,” says Marion Loeper from the Dresden Beekeepers’ Association.
How dangerous the Asian hornet really is for the local bee colonies cannot be assessed at the current time. However, there are other insects at bathing lakes that can spoil our fun. (But that doesn’t change the fact that it’s a good one Alternative to expensive summer vacation is to go there.)
