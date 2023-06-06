Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Split

The Asian hornet is causing horror warnings. She’s not the only flying danger with black, skinny legs.

1/7 A biologist holds an Asian hornet at the University of Hamburg with a glove. © Axel Heimken/ dpa

2 / 7 In response to the media reports on the blue oil beetle, the German Nature Conservation Union (Nabu) called for more composure when dealing with poisonous insects. © Frank Hammerschmidt/ dpa

3/7 A dead female tiger mosquito lies in a Petri dish in the rooms of the municipal action group to combat the mosquito plague (Kabs). © Uwe Anspach / dpa

4 / 7 The Schnake is one of the typical mosquitoes. By the way, whether they sting you or your girlfriend has nothing to do with particularly sweet blood. According to new scientific findings, it has much more to do with your skin flora (i.e. the body’s own fungi and bacteria). © Julian Stratenschulte/ dpa

5/7 There is a risk of a tick bite if you move in the grass around the bathing lake. With rising temperatures and humid weather conditions, the blood-sucking parasites become more active, according to the Lower Saxony State Health Office (NLGA). © Robin Loznak/ dpa

6 / 7 Wasps and bees remain a danger – especially for people who are allergic. © Arne Dedert/ dpa

7/7 An invisible danger are cecaria: the tiny larvae of flukes can appear on the shores of lakes. They can cause skin inflammation, such as red spots, itching or hives. © Axel Heimken/ dpa

A specter is haunting Europe – and it’s called the Asian hornet. Well, at least it reached the south of Germany. Unlike the European wasp or European hornet, they hunt bees. “Some say they only attack weak bee colonies. The others say they pose a threat to everyone,” says Marion Loeper from the Dresden Beekeepers’ Association.

How dangerous the Asian hornet really is for the local bee colonies cannot be assessed at the current time. However, there are other insects at bathing lakes that can spoil our fun. (But that doesn’t change the fact that it’s a good one Alternative to expensive summer vacation is to go there.)

However, do not panic: Insects are still more tolerable than many other things.

With material from the dpa

We would rather not encounter these 7 insects in summer: