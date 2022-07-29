FC Barcelona and Sevilla have shared an interesting list of players, throughout the history that both clubs have lived through, some of which have had a greater impact on a global level than others, but in the same way, we now review a short list of players who they have worn both jerseys throughout their sporting career.
The most historic of all between both clubs, the most successful. This list could not start any other way than by mentioning Dani Alves, the most winning player in existence.
Another player who has worn both shirts is the Croatian Rakitic. The midfielder has been much loved by both parts of the fans. In the tactical system of both teams, he always managed to fulfill and be a very interesting piece that improvised the quality of both squads.
The former African soccer player from Mali was another of the very interesting players who made life in both clubs. His passing through FC Barcelona was accurate. His role and function, even though he wasn’t always a starter, was pretty important when the game needed him.
The former Barça player born in Morocco, began his career towards the first division of Spanish football as a player for the Blaugrana youth team. After not being able to make an impact on the Barça first team, he headed towards Sevilla, where he is currently an active part.
Brazilian left-back Adriano headed out of Seville for Barcelona. In the culé club he rarely enjoyed ownership but at the time, he fulfilled a very important role and function when the coach demanded it. The culé fans remember him fondly despite not having impacted the history of the team at a higher level.
The Spanish international, Aleix Vidal, has had a very interesting history of changes between teams. He started from the inferiors of Barça, and then ended up a long time later in the first team with a final destination in Seville.
Jules Koundé is Barça’s most recent signing from Sevilla. The central defender arrives as a fairly powerful player with a long career ahead of him.
