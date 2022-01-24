Alejandro Zendejas made his debut over the weekend with the Club América shirt. The midfielder emerged from the basic forces of Chivas de Guadalajara is one of the great bets of the azulcrema board after passing through Necaxa. The 24-year-old footballer had to look for an opportunity in the Rays after not counting for the Sacred Flock. In the last year it was revalued and now it has a bright future ahead of it.
Cases like Zendejas, unfortunately, are not exceptions in Chivas de Guadalajara. The rojiblanca directive has distinguished itself by having little patience with its youth squad and by selling its figures at the slightest provocation. Here are some players the Flock regrets letting go:
The central defender from Morelia, Michoacán, gave Chivas de Guadalajara defensive solidity in its most brilliant period in recent seasons. The footballer tried his luck in the Old Continent, but had no luck. El Rebaño has not found a defender who gives them what Alanís gave them in his best days.
The ‘Chofis’ López left Chivas de Guadalajara for American football. The rojiblanca directive had no more patience with the irregular footballer. This has responded with goals and assists in San Jose Earthquakes, under the orders of Matías Almeyda.
The striker said goodbye to Chivas de Guadalajara as scoring champion. Pulido asked the red-and-white board for his departure and this facilitated his departure to the MLS. After his departure, the team lost a player who had a good quota of goals and play generation in the last third.
The ‘Gallito’ Vázquez was one of the cornerstones in recent Chivas titles. Inexplicably, the footballer was sent to Santos Laguna shortly after the rojiblanco club reaped its success. Two years later, in 2020, the medium returned to the Flock, but the second parts were never good.
They say teams build from the back to the front. Matías Almeyda’s Chivas followed this maxim to the letter. Rodolfo Cota was a vital part of the club’s success, but the board did not want to pay what Pachuca requested for its final sale. So far, the rojiblancos have not found a trustworthy goalkeeper to give them what Cota gave them.
Rodolfo Pizarro left the team shortly after winning the 2017 Clausura title and the Concacaf Champions League. Pizarro was one of the great figures in the most recent golden age of Chivas. However, the board sold it to Rayados de Monterrey.
After winning the championship in Clausura 2017, the rojiblanca board got rid of several of the pillars of the title. Among these was Orbelín Pineda, one of the most promising soccer players in Mexican soccer, who went very well sold to Cruz Azul. The midfielder currently plays for Celta de Vigo and is regularly called up for the Mexican National Team.
