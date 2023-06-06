London (Reuters)

Seven players will leave the club when their contracts expire in June, officials at Leicester City, who were relegated from the English Premier League, said.

Leaving the club are Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyonko, Daniel Amartey, Nambales Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tite.

“Leicester City Football Club would like to thank all seven players for their contributions during their time with the club and wish them all the best for their future,” Leicester said in a statement.

Coach Dean Smith’s team failed to stay in the Premier League this season and was relegated after finishing 18th, and the club added that it was still in talks with team captain Jonny Evans to extend his contract.