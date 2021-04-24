Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Seven players from Sharjah Club have hopes and aspirations to reach the Tokyo Olympics 2021 when they defend the emblem of the UAE national teams in karate, taekwondo, and fencing, and qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, and the club’s star and karate team, Marwan Al Mazmi, hopes to book an Olympic ticket when he competes in the Premier Karate Championship in Lisbon, which is Kata will be held at the end of the current month of April, while his colleague Suleiman Al-Mulla, a Kumite player, will compete in the Olympic qualifiers, which will be held in France next June. The fencing duo, Muhammad al-Mazmi, a player in the Ayeyah weapon, and Abdullah al-Salami, a player in the saber weapon, will compete with our team in the Asian qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics, which will be hosted by Uzbekistan from July 24-26, while the taekwondo trio consisting of Sultan Salah, Hassan Syed Shubar and Narges Muhammad will compete with the taekwondo team in the qualifiers. The Olympic Games during the period from 12 to 13 May in the Jordanian capital Amman. Ali Salem Al-Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Club, said that the club is proud to have selected 7 players to represent the state, and said: “Wearing the slogan of the homeland is the wish of every player to defend him and represent him in an honorable manner, and the departments in Sharjah Club work with everything they have to support the national teams in all games. With the best players, our plans are based on developing players and qualifying them in a way that qualifies them to join the ranks of the Almtaqib in the different games ». For his part, Eng. Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Al-Hajri, member of the Sharjah Club Board of Directors and Head of the Individual Games Department, indicated that the arrival of 7 club players to participate in the Olympic qualifiers was the result of a plan prepared by the Individual Games Department and its approval by the Board of Directors of the Club and the Sharjah Sports Council, which in turn overcame obstacles The result is that our players are chosen to represent the country’s national teams, in addition to the many achievements that our players have scored in major international and ranked tournaments. Al-Hajri added: The board of directors pays special attention to individual games and supports them greatly, and prepares all the requirements for success, and on our part in individual games we have work teams to follow up talented players and raise them and develop their levels, and we are keen to equip them in the best way for local or foreign competitions. He praised the efforts exerted by the administrative and technical bodies that brought our players to this level, pointing out that the champions of Sharjah Club had already reached advanced levels in foreign participation, praising the great role played by sports federations in refining the skills of players and selecting them among the players qualified to go through this experience, adding that the club has plans Ambitious and sustainable until 2028.