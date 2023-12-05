Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Press Split

Who will win the power struggle? You or the snow?

Even if you’ve been avoiding your windows for the last few days. Slowly we can no longer deny it: it is the dead of winter. It has snowed in many parts of Germany and the country is covered in a thick, white layer.

If you are absolutely not a winter person, I have a few here Destinations that take you through spring all year round can have. Or you accept the declaration of war against the snow and try to tame it. Like these people here, for whom it didn’t always work out.

Note: The photos are not from the current German winter (2023), but they are damn impressive.

1. The snow mobile is ready for all snowy superheroes:

2. “Death out there will take you.” Symbolic image:

3. You won’t find a larger refrigerator:

4. Would you rather work from home today?

5. And a beer in between?

6. There’s no progress at work anyway:

7. Except for the people who hate working from home:

8. Some cats are disturbed by the weather:

9. Others prefer to make themselves comfortable indoors:

10. The ice can sometimes seem quite threatening:

11. On the other hand. When can we ever talk about a snow party?

12. The slide definitely has the snow under control:

13. But this stop sign has had enough:

And if you’re still cold, snuggle up in three blankets and read these articles:

The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now also available on WhatsApp. Here you can subscribe to our channel.