Seven people have died while another is still missing after a landslide buried workers at an unlicensed gold mining site in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province, an Indonesian official said on Tuesday.

Nine people were also injured in the accident, which occurred on Monday when mud fell and large rocks rolled after heavy rains the previous day in South Suluk, said Raditya Gati, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

“The rugged terrain made rescuing and transporting the victims difficult,” the agency added.

It is reported that fatal accidents are common on illegal mining sites in Indonesia. About 24 people died in similar disasters this year.