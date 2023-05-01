LONDON (Reuters) – A man was killed and seven others injured in a mass stabbing outside a British cafe early Sunday morning, British police said.

New York Daily News reported that, according to investigators, a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder and attempted murder in an attack outside a coffee shop in Bodmin.

“We never expected this to happen in our town,” Phil Cooper, the mayor of Bodmin, told the BBC. The deceased person was only announced as a man in his 30s.

The other victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and police said their injuries did not pose a threat to their lives. Investigators have not speculated publicly about the motive for the attack.

They said the suspect was a local man from Bodmin, which is about 200 miles west of London in the far southwest of England.