Police in Philadelphia, USA, reported that seven people were shot at a railway station, while the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear.

Police reported that one person had been arrested, but it was not clear how closely related to the incident.

“We have one person detained and two firearms have been seized … We are still trying to collect all the points to determine if this person was really involved in the shooting,” said Police Commander Daniel Otlo.

All of the victims are between the ages of 17 and 71, and there is one person in critical condition.