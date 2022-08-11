Seven people were injured as a result of a burning and deterioration of an oil tank in the Al-Bithanah area. Their injuries ranged from minor to severe. The civil defense teams in the Emirate of Fujairah were able to control a fire that broke out in an oil tank after it deteriorated on Sheikh Maktoum Street yesterday.

The Deputy Director of the Civil Defense Department, Colonel Khaled Rabie Al-Hamoudi, told “Emirates Today” that the teams managed in record time to control a fire that broke out in an oil tank after it was subjected to a deterioration accident on Sheikh Maktoum Street in the Al-Bithana area, which resulted in the deterioration of the tank in the valley opposite the road.

The General Command of Fujairah Police said on its official page on the social networking site “Instagram” that it closed Sheikh Maktoum Street in both directions in the Al-Bithnah area until the fire was controlled by the Fujairah Civil Defense, and the matter also required coordination with the National Search and Rescue Center and the Fujairah Police Operations Room to carry out a mission Rescue and medical evacuation of an injured Asian national who was seriously injured, as a result of the burning of the tanker.

The National Search and Rescue Center stated in a statement issued by it that the site was checked by the auxiliary operational systems by the operations room team of the National Center for Search and Rescue, and with the capabilities and capabilities of the search and rescue aircraft, the search and rescue team managed to evacuate the injured to Fujairah Hospital to receive the necessary treatment, taking into account all Precautionary and preventive measures for the Corona virus.