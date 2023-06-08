A security source, who asked not to be named, and a local official told AFP that a man armed with a knife attacked a group of children, about 3 years old, at 9:45 am (07:45 GMT).

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote in a tweet that the attacker “was arrested thanks to the swift action of the security forces.”

He stated that the attack took place in a children’s playground in the city of Annecy, in eastern France, and the motives are unknown.

He pointed out that 3 children are in a critical condition after being seriously injured in the stabbing attack in the French city.