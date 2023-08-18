Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

Comedian Otto Waalkes on the ZDF TV show “Summer Wetten, Dass…?” 2009 in Palma de Mallorca. © STAR MEDIA/IMAGO, collage

Otto Waalkes likes to use clichés in his old films, which is why the WDR places a warning sign in front of its content. But these skits are as harmless as Ottifant.

At the end of July, the German cult comedian Otto Waalkes celebrated his 75th birthday. Since then, old classics from the “Otto Show” can be viewed in the WDR media library. Because the “unabridged and Frisian-rough” come along, i.e. are shown in their “original form” from 1973, the WDR places a warning in front of the Otto films.

And it looks like this: “The following program is shown in its original form as part of the television story. It contains passages that are now considered discriminatory,” a female voice reads out the warning, which appears on a blue background.

Otto Waalkes: “So we can’t warn enough about comedy”

Opposite of Picture Otto Waalkes comments on the warning: “That was half a century ago. Moral concepts have changed since 1970, each era has its own taboos. There’s always something offensive about comedy, because it violates everyday rules.” He was a student at the time and made jokes that authorities in particular felt offended by.

“So we can’t warn enough about comedy,” jokes the 75-year-old. “The ‘Otto Show’ in particular can lead to uncontrollable outbursts of cheerfulness and sore muscles in consumers.” But there are probably bigger problems than his Otto jokes. Some of them contain passages that are now perceived as discriminatory for good reason. Others are as harmless as the Ottifant. BuzzFeed News Germany collects seven examples.

1. Otto painting an Ottifant:

Otto’s Ottifanten comics also use clichés. But they really are legendary. And how enthusiastic Otto is about his Ottifants (see above) is really cute.

2. Otto’s gibberish court hearing

In this sketch the comedian reenacts a court hearing that couldn’t be more absurd. His plea is actually just a string of gibberish, which makes the whole thing funny without being discriminatory. “Gnawed, you’re accused of sawing up that mast,” he jokes. “I sawed this guest in half because he was lying on the tassel, a branch moved in the process, perhaps aroused by my haste,” the rhyming trial continues.

3. Otto and the phenomenon of obliqueness

In this short 1981 skit, the comedian formulates gravity and demonstrates that vases fall when placed on an inclined surface. “We distinguish between the slip factor ‘Sid’ and the impact factor ‘Bums’,” he explains, drawing a complicated-looking physical formula on the board.

4. Otto plays the human body

In this sketch, Otto recreates a scene from the human body: “Cerebrum on blood pressure: rise! Blood pressure in the cerebrum: increased *blub* *blub*”, Waalkes imitates the biological processes of a pub visitor. He actually shows quite well what alcohol does to the body – and with his allusion to drunken thugs toxic masculinity (which Kurt Krömer also talks about, by the way) on point.

5. Otto, Sid and their song “My Best Friend”

Otto is the voice of many animation characters. One of the most famous of these is the Ice Age sloth called Sid. In 2011, Otto sings with him about how important friendship is. “You are my best friend […] even though the sky weeps and the sun doesn’t shine”. Sweet!

6. Otto’s sponge-over blues

Otto presents it together with Stefan Raab on TV-Total. “It’s the sponge-over blues. Peter didn’t walk across the lake, he swam over it. If you need a pattern on the butter, bring the comb over,” he sings while playing the harmonica. “Brilliant,” comments a YouTube user on this Otto sketch.

7. Otto’s Sch(l)aflied

Counting sheep with Otto takes on new dimensions. Instead of just counting the sheep, Otto gives each animal a name in this clip from the Otto film (1985). “The first sheep was called Friederich, that was frighteningly low, the second sheep was called Dörte because it liked to roar so much,” he sings and actually makes the woman next to him fall asleep.

