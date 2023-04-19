The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has identified seven operations that the explorer Rashid will carry out on the surface of the moon, if the landing operation succeeds, on April 25, and these seven operations are part of the explorer’s main mission, which takes a period ranging from 10 to 12 Earth days.

The center explained that the tasks include studying rocks and geology of the moon, experimenting with the protection of materials to protect from the soil of the lunar surface, collecting data to develop new technologies, studying dust, studying the thermal properties of the lunar surface, studying plasma, and taking about 1,000 pictures.

The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Al-Marri, stated that the explorer is currently in the orbit of the moon, in preparation for landing on its surface after about two weeks (on the 25th of this April), thus entering a new and dangerous phase, as it is likely to succeed or not, by 50%. %, landing on the surface of the moon itself is very risky due to its difficult environment, where there is no atmosphere, and there is no friction of the lander with the air to reduce the acceleration of the landing process, and then it will be entirely dependent on the use of propulsion systems, and this process was successful in which only three Countries, historically, are the United States of America, the Soviet Union and China.

He stated that the explorer moves after the landing stage to two new challenges, which are the exit of the explorer from the lander, its successful operation and the start of the scientific mission, adding: “We aspire to be the fourth country in the world to succeed in the process of landing on the surface of the moon, and to continue the operations of the explorer. It is a historic moment that we await in the next two weeks.

For his part, the director of the Emirates Lunar Exploration Project (Explorer Rashid), Dr. Hamad Al-Marzouqi, stated that the date of the explorer’s landing is subject to change, as three alternative dates have been set on April 26, and the first and third of next May, and that determining these alternative times takes into account the occurrence of any An emergency order related to the spacecraft, which is currently orbiting the moon at an altitude of about 100 km from the lunar perigee, and approximately 2,300 km from the apogee orbit, where the closest point in the orbit to the moon is known as “perihelion”, while the farthest point in the orbit is called To the moon the name “apogee”.

Al-Marzouqi stated that after the explorer Rashid separated from the lander successfully, there will be an hour to ensure the efficiency of the devices.