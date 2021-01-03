The market capitalization of seven out of the 10 most valuable companies in the country increased by Rs 75,845.46 crore last week. HDFC and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers. Apart from the two HDFCs, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers. On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. And the market capitalization (MCAP) of Indian Airtel declined.HDFC’s market valuation jumped by Rs 20,857.99 crore to Rs 4,62,586.41 crore, while HDFC Bank’s MCAP rose by Rs 15,393.9 crore to Rs 7,84,758.50 crore. Information technology company Infosys grew its market capitalization by Rs 10,251.38 crore to Rs 5,36,878.45 crore. Whereas ICICI Bank’s MCAP increased by Rs 9,609.3 crore to Rs 3,64,199.40 crore.

TCS ‘market capitalization was strong at Rs 7,410.96 crore to record Rs 10,98,773.29 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s MCAP rose by Rs 6,500.94 crore to Rs 3,94,914.98 crore, while Bajaj Finance’s market capitalization rose by Rs 5,820.99 crore to Rs 3,18,181.18 crore. On the other hand, the market valuation of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 4,279.13 crore to Rs 12,59,741.96 crore and HUL’s MCAP decreased by Rs 2,948.69 crore to Rs 5,60,933.06 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalization declined by Rs 1,063.83 crore to Rs 2,81,015.76 crore. Reliance Industries topped in terms of market capitalization. It was followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj, Finance and Bharti Airtel respectively. The BSE Sensex gained 895.44 points or 1.90 percent in the previous week.