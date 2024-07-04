Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 04/07/2024 – 6:30

The coastal city of Balneário Camboriú (SC) holds the record for the number of tallest buildings in Brazil. The city, nicknamed by the press as the “Brazilian Dubai”, has seven of the ten tallest skyscrapers in the country.

Among the largest buildings in Brazil, there are two located in Goiânia (GO), in fifth and ninth position. A building in João Pessoa (PB) completes the ranking.

+Construction company wants to build the world’s tallest residential building in Balneário Camboriú

+Average price per m² of real estate rises more than inflation and exceeds R$9,000 for the first time

In addition to their height, the buildings in Balneário Camboriú also stand out for their high prices. The city has also been at the top of the list of most expensive square meters in the country for years. In June, the average price was R$13,259.

The tallest buildings in the country

The first and second places on the list are a pair of twin residential towers located at the meeting point between the Camboriú River and the sea: Yachthouse by Pininfarina Tower 1 and Yachthouse by Pininfarina Tower 2. With 80 floors each, they are tied at a height of 219 meters.

The towers became famous because soccer player Neymar owns the four-story penthouse in one of them. The other apartments have two apartments per floor, each measuring 265 m². There are 264 properties in total.

The condominium also has 10,000 m² of leisure area, which includes five outdoor pools and two indoor pools, a cinema, a spa, a bar, a nightclub and other entertainment spaces. In real estate agencies in the region, properties in one of the towers are listed for sale for prices starting at R$7.9 million.

In the global ranking, the two are positioned as the 256th and 257th largest in the world.

Only one building in the top 10 is not residential

Among the largest buildings in the country, only one is not residential. The Órion Business & Health Complex, in Goiânia, combines four different functions: it is the Transamérica Hotel, the Einstein Hospital, a shopping mall and gastronomic center, and a set of commercial spaces.

The Tour Geneve Complex in João Pessoa also offers commercial spaces, but combined with a residential area. The residential units have different sizes. The smallest, measuring 160 m², is for sale for R$1,814,637.09 in the unfinished version. The smallest commercial space, measuring 32 m², is sold unfinished for R$358,329.27. The information is available on the development’s website.

See the ranking of the 10 tallest buildings in Brazil

1. Yachthouse by Pininfarina Tower 2 / 294 meters / Balneário Camboriú (SC) / Year of completion: 2023.

2. Yachthouse by Pininfarina Tower 1, 294 meters, in Balneário Camboriú (SC). Year of completion: 2023.

3. One Tower, 290 meters high, in Balneário Camboriú (SC). Year of completion: 2022.

4. Infinity Coast Tower, 235 meters high, in Balneário Camboriú (SC). Year of completion: 2019.

5. Órion Business & Health Complex, 191 meters high, in Goiânia (GO). Year of completion: 2018.

6. Epic Tower, 191 meters high, in Balneário Camboriú (SC). Year of completion: 2020.