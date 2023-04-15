Nuevo León.- Eight policemen state of apodaca, New Lionare accused of express kidnappingso not only have they been terminated, but seven of them have already been arrestedmissing another one.

The above confirmed it Gerardo Palacios Pámanes, Secretary of Public Safety of Nuevo Leónat a press conference, reports the media SDPNoticias.

The detainees were identified as:

Augustine “N”

Christian Alejandro “N”

Edward “N”

Jesus Antonio “N”

Jonathan “N”

Jose Antonio “N”

Xavier “N”

The express kidnapping

The facts constituting a crime occurred in the past February 2around 4:30 p.m., in the streets of Acapulco and Teléfonos, in apodacadetailed Palacios Pámanes.

The police officers intercepted to the victima man (your identity is withheld). They forced him to get out of his truck and then put him in a patrol car, according to what was investigated by internal affairs of the Secretary of Security.

Then, they began to “walk” him and demanded 130,000 pesos to release him, otherwise, they threatened, he would be handed over to the authorities for “Criminal activities”, and in addition, his family would also be attacked, the alleged law enforcement officers warned him. See also Woman was impaled by three men after being mistaken for an assailant

Palacios Pámanes added that there were four civilians in collusion with the eight policemen accused of these acts, who posed as ministerial agentswho managed to obtain the money from the victim and his family.

The official explained that it was thanks to the special software of the Civil Force that it was discovered that the two patrol cars involved in the kidnapping were outside the assigned patrol zone when the events occurred.

Escapees

Palacios Pámanes clarified that the eighth police officer involved in the events is on the run.

Of the false ministerial agents, one was apprehended, but three are on the run, he added.

to process

Internal Affairs referred this case to the State Attorney General’s Officewho contacted the victim with the intention that the accused police officers be recognized and later sentenced.

It should be noted that, because they are public servants, if they are declared guilty by kidnappingeach of these police officers could receive a sentence of up to 100 years in prison. See also Liga MX: Hector Pulido dies; pure history defending the colors of Cruz Azul